Musician Macy Gray made her long anticipated return to the stage, performing her newly released single Thinking Of You as the headlining act of MPTF’s 19th annual “Night Before” party on April 24th. Gray performed with her new collective, Macy Gray and The California Jet Club.

Macy Gray

The Night Before event is put on annually by the MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund) and Jeffrey Katzenberg, raising nearly $2 million dollars which will be used to support those in the industry who benefit from MPTF charitable programs.

The evening was filled with outstanding musical and comedic moments, starting with Macy Gray’s heartfelt musical performance of her new single. A song of resilience, “Thinking of You” is heavily inspired by what we as a nation have learned over the past 12 months undergoing the pandemic. “Thinking of You” encompasses Gray’s revelations about the power of human connection and self-love, and it celebrates the sheer spirit, courage, and determination we as a country have demonstrated in the fight to overcome the virus.

Macy Gray

Performances that followed during the evening included those from artists Andra Day, Gary Oldman, D-Nice, The E. Family ft Pete Escovedo, Sheila E., Juan Escovedo, Peter Michael Escovedo, and Jeff Ross, as well as Wayne Brady who served as the event host. The night also entailed special appearances from Lena Hall, Carla Renata, and Mark Fite. Twelve-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren made an appearance in a special segment as well that highlighted some of her most cherished nominated songs with performances from LeAnn Rimes, El DeBarge, Laura Pausini, and Brandon Victor Dixon.