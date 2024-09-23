Mackenzie Standifer Throws Shade at Ryan Edwards Amid Baby News

Mackenzie Standifer shaded estranged husband Ryan Edwards by allegedly claiming he has a secret fifth child amid news that he’s expecting baby No. 4 with girlfriend Amanda Conner.

“You have five kids. Please take care of them and yes I can count on,” Mackenzie, 27, wrote in an alleged TikTok comment. Teen Mom Instagram fan account @tm_chatter shared a screenshot of the alleged statement via Instagram on Sunday, September 22.

A fan replied to Mackenzie’s alleged comment wanting to make sure she meant to type “five kids,” which led the MTV star to reply, “NDA’s, money and connections cover a lot of transgressions.”

On September 16, Amanda, 33, shared a video via TikTok while making breakfast. Eagle-eyed fans noticed ultrasound photos on the refrigerator, leading one fan to comment, “Love Your videos! I’m a creeper. I can see what’s on your refrigerator.”

Amanda, who met Ryan, 36, during their time in rehab, seemingly confirmed she was pregnant by responding, “… oh f–k.”

Days later, @tm_chatter shared screenshots of the comments via Instagram on Saturday, September 21.

Mackenzie commented under the post and gave fans an update on how involved Ryan is with their kids, Jagger and Stella. The reality star also shares his eldest child, Bentley, with ex Maci Bookout.

“They get ZERO financial, emotional, physical support from their ‘father’ but thank GOD they get 30 mins of his precious time 2x a month stopping by for a pic for proof he saw them,” she wrote.

In Touch confirmed Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan in February 2023 after he accused her of cheating on him. She was granted a temporary restraining order and custody of their kids. Their marital woes got Ryan in hot water with the law after he was in and out of jail following his March 2023 arrest for stalking his then-estranged wife. Ryan’s final arrest on DUI and simple possession charges landed him a one-year prison sentence. After spending three months behind bars, Ryan was released and checked into rehab for 28 days – which is when he met Amanda.

In February, In Touch confirmed that Ryan and Mackenzie’s divorce was dismissed due to inactivity. The family patriarch filed for divorce again the following month.

On June 25, Ryan filed a temporary parenting plan that would allow their little ones to be in their dad’s care at their grandparents house.

“I have spoken to a source who is familiar with the situation and they told me that Mackenzie is the sole provider of their two kids, and she felt disrespected by The Edwards after the boundaries she put in place were not respected while in The Edwards care,” @tm_chatter captioned a post later that month.

Upon Ryan’s request, he and Mackenzie were ordered to a court hearing in July – but he failed to show up.

“She has temporary full custody since February 23. He requested this hearing and didn’t come,” an insider exclusively told In Touch of Mackenzie in a story published on July 8. “So technically she didn’t win anything. But she didn’t lose anything either.”