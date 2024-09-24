Teen Mom star Mackenzie Edwards’ (née Standifer) relationship with Josh Panter reportedly ended because of his ex-wife, Brooklyn Laurel Panter.

“[Mackenzie] left Josh and put her ring back on immediately,” Brooklyn wrote in an alleged TikTok comment. Teen Mom Instagram fan account @tm_chatter shared a screenshot of the alleged exchange via Instagram on Monday, September 23.

“But said to him, ‘I sold her to the tabloids and she couldn’t deal with me anymore,’” Brooklyn wrote. “I now completely understand what Maci went through.”

Mackenzie, 27, found herself with drama on social media after photos surfaced on TikTok on Tuesday, September 24, of her vehicle parked at Josh’s home. Although the mom of three tried to shut down speculation and commented that the rumors were “not even close,” sources told TikTok account realitytvwithrei that Mackenzie visited Josh’s home “often.” Brooklyn chimed in after Mackenzie’s ex Ryan Edwards’ current girlfriend, Amanda Conner, commented that it was the “pot calling the kettle black.”

“You wanna bash me because my divorce wasn’t finalized because he wouldn’t sign papers for months until you showed up,” Brooklyn directly replied. “Kinda the same situation you are in right now. Still MARRIED?? But I’m so ‘bad.’”

Mackenzie is still legally married to Ryan, 36, despite filing for divorce in February 2023. She was granted a temporary restraining order and custody of their children at the time. However, due to inactivity, the case was dismissed a year later. Ryan later filed his own divorce papers in March, according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Mackenzie was first connected to Josh in January 2023. Before Josh’s romance with Mackenzie, he was married to Brooklyn and they share two children, daughter Nevley and son Stetson. He filed for divorce in June 2022 and the split was not finalized until February 2023, according to The Sun.

In May 2023, Josh told The Sun that he’s known Mackenzie for more than 10 years and the pair had recently reconnected. “Mackenzie and I are friends and enjoy each other’s company,” he told the outlet. “Neither of us are worried about ‘titles.’ We both just came out of a marriage.”

The reality TV star later denied rumors she had a new boyfriend in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “I do not have a boyfriend. I’m focused on my career and children,” she said on July 13. “I’m working on myself to give them the life and future they deserve.”

Only one month later, Mackenzie was rumored to be working things out with Ryan after being spotted wearing her wedding ring while visiting him as he was transferred to a halfway house following his rehab stint.

Ryan has since moved on with Amanda, who he reportedly met while during the rehab stint. The pair are expanding their family after Amanda seemingly confirmed on September 23 that she was pregnant after weeks of speculation. After fans spotted a sonogram hung up on the fridge in her home in a TikTok, Amanda sent a lighthearted response, writing, “Oh f–k” with a crying-laughing emoji.