Awkward! Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards‘ son, Bentley Edwards, sat through a cringe-worthy conversation about sex with his mom and stepdad amid drama.

During the Tuesday, March 9, episode of the Teen Mom OG, Maci, 29, and husband Taylor McKinney sat down with Bentley for the birds and the bees talk after he wondered why boys and girls were separated in Bible class.

“I know you asked your mom why boys and girls take Bible class separate,” Taylor, 31, said, leading Maci into the conversation.

Maci began by asking her son, “So, what do girls have?” Bentley giggled before saying a “vagina,” and when she asked what boys have, he said “a pecker.”

“So, a penis goes inside a vagina,” she explained. “Remember when we take about eggs and sperm? So, sperm will come out of a penis and it will meet a female egg.”

The 12-year-old then asked how the sperm comes out of a penis, but Maci said some questions could wait until he gets older. For now, she continued, “The sperm will meet with the egg and that creates an embryo. And it doesn’t always work out, but that’s why you also need to use protection. I was 16 when I got pregnant with you.”

“Girls aren’t gonna be so weird pretty soon,” she told her son. “You’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, that’s cute.’ Or boys, whatever you like. It’s OK if you don’t like boys, I’m just saying if you do, I always include that because you can tell us anything. It’s gonna be OK.”

Taylor added that if Bentley hears anything from his friends or in song lyrics and has questions about it, he should ask them so he gets the “right information” rather than a version of the truth from his classmates.

The convo comes on the heels of Larry Edwards‘ bombshell interview with The Sun over coparenting issues. “Ryan is so calm,” Larry said of his son on March 9, revealing Ryan tried to remain cordial while filming the MTV reunion special recently. “We can’t win, just keep kicking the dog eventually he will bite you, and when he does, you want to put him down.”

Maci and her ex have struggled to get on the same page when it comes to coparenting Bentley, and the feelings of resentment came to a head when the group gathered for the season 9 reunion.

“You’ll have to see the reunion play out on TV, but one thing I am always going to do is stand up for my wife and kids … ” Taylor told The Hollywood Gossip on February 25 after the show wrapped. “You come for my wife and kids? I’m coming for you.”