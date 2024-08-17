Machine Gun Kelly ‘Headed for Disaster’ Before Getting Sober

Machine Gun Kelly’s secret decision to get sober saved his relationship with screen stunner Megan Fox, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The “Don’t Let Me Go” singer, 34, was said to be on the brink of losing the actress before realizing he needed rehab.

“She wasn’t going to stay with him, not after the way he was acting, destroying guitars, smashing glasses on his head and raging at anyone who got in his way,” dishes the insider.

“He was headed for disaster until he made up his mind to change.” Machine Gun Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — revealed on a recent podcast that he entered rehab a year ago.

“I didn’t tell anybody outside of the [people] closest to me,” he confided. “That was my first time I ever went to rehab. They just gave me so many ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it.”

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Now, he says, “I don’t drink anymore. I’m completely sober from everything.”

Machine Gun Kelly adds Megan, 38, was instrumental in helping him beat his demons, which included booze, pot and pills such as hydrocodone, Percocet and Vyvanse.

“Megan has been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with getting off drugs,” he explains.