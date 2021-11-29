All their loved ones! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were seen merging their respective families while enjoying a trip to Greece.

In photos published by the Daily Mail on Sunday, November 28, Fox, 35, and Kelly, 31, were spotted with the model’s sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. The songwriter was also joined by his 12-year-old daughter Casie.

The public outing comes after the musician brought his daughter with him to the 2021 American Music Awards earlier this month. The father-daughter duo matched in all black as they interlocked their pinky fingers while walking on the red carpet on November 21.

Kelly, who shares his daughter with ex Emma Cannon, tweeted in February about how “proud” he was to work Casie on an upcoming thriller titled One Way.

The performer and Fox, who shares her kids with estranged husband Brian Austin Green, originally met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. The Jennifer’s Body star was still married to Green, 48, at the time.

After Fox and Kelly were photographed spending time together two months later, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confirmed that he and Fox decided to go their separate ways after 10 years of marriage.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, who has since moved on with Sharna Burgess, noted during the May 2020 episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast that the actress and the rapper were “friends at this point.”

“From what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy,” Green said. “And I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment.”

Two months later, the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer and the New Girl alum gushed about their instant connection during their first joint interview.

“The second that I was in a room with him … I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox recalled during the July 2020 episode of the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

Kelly later opened up about how his life has improved because of Fox’s presence.

“Love is not what’s being encouraged now. In fact, it’s exactly the opposite: Everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation,” he told Nylon in November 2020. “And f–k, dude, you have in your head that you’re this rock star, with multiple women and all that. So, finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you’re safe, because at any minute you can crash — I love that it can evolve into that.”