Reality stars who support each other? #hearteyes! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took to Instagram to gush over Counting On star Jessa Duggar’s daughter, Ivy, on Tuesday, March 10.

“Oh, my stars. Your little girl is so stinking sweet! Those eyes!” the 28-year-old mom of two commented on the beauty’s photo of her three kids. In the image, son Spurgeon had his arms wrapped around his 9-month-old sister while her youngest son, Henry, appeared to be a little more interested in the toy beside him.

Courtesy of Jessa Duggar

Several of the 27-year-old’s fans agreed with Tori in the comments and fawned over the little girl. “Ugh her little outfit is so gorgeous! Your children are all so adorable!” one user wrote. “Ivy is edible! Little chubber wubber,” another added. “Beautiful babies. Soon she will be running with the boys,” a third commented.

This isn’t the first time our favorite TLC reality stars have collided. When Jessa and husband Ben Seewald announced they were expecting baby No. 3 in January 2019, Tori sent well-wishes to the happy couple. “Congratulations!” she commented on Jessa’s Instagram reveal.

It seems like Tori has developed a relationship with more than one Duggar kid. In August 2018, she gushed over Jinger Duggar’s daughter, Felicity, soon after she was born. “Congratulations, girl. Such a gift from God. I can tell you’re such a good mama! She’s perfect.” In response, Jinger wrote, “Thanks, Tori! Yes, we are indeed grateful to God for this precious gift!”

She also has been there for the Duggar’s in their time of need. After Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth revealed they suffered a miscarriage of their second child in July 2019, Tori was there to show her support. “Austin and Joy my heart just absolutely breaks for you two,” Tori commented on their heartbreaking Instagram divulging the upsetting news. “I am so sorry. You are in my prayers. How blessed she is that she gets to be with Jesus and she gets to call you two mom and dad.” The Duggars are clearly lucky to have a friend like Tori by their side.