Little People, Big World alum Tori Roloff revealed that her and Zach Roloff’s daughter, Lilah, split her eye open in a scary pool accident.

“When it rains, it pours,” Tori, 33, told fans via her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 15. “Lilah had a little accident in the pool yesterday. I’m so glad she’s OK. She split her eye pretty good, but luckily, stitches weren’t needed, but I think she’s going to have a solid scar.”

In addition to sharing the news, Tori posted a photo of Lilah, 4, smiling for the camera as she showed off a small bandaid over her left eye. She then shared another photo of Lilah resting outside and eating a snack after the incident.

“So grateful for friends that helped keep me calm and got her chips, which immediately calmed her down,” Tori captioned the second photo. “There was a lot of blood, but they kept me calm to be able to manage it all.”

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

The former TLC star shared more photos from the day, including a snapshot of her youngest son, Josiah, standing near a body of water. “Josiah is honestly rocking the healing game and we just keep praying it continues to go smoothly,” she wrote. “Thank you for your continued prayers and sweet notes.”

Tori concluded the series of Instagram Story posts by insisting there “is still so much good in the world” and revealed her camera had been “found” after she lost it.

In addition to Lilah and Josiah, 2, Tori and Zach, 34, also share son Jackson, 7.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2015 – have been open about Lilah’s other health scares in the past.

Courtesy of Tori Roloiff/Instagram

During a May episode of their “Raising Heights” podcast, Tori admitted she was “nervous” about Liah’s surgery to treat her sleep apnea. “So we found out Lilah has to have her tonsils and adenoids out. That’s gonna be fun,” the mother of three explained, while Zach added, “So she’ll have that at the end of the month.”

After noting that people with dwarfism are more at risk than others for needing their tonsils and adenoids removed, Tori revealed that all three of her kids have sleep apnea. However, she explained that Lilah had the most severe case out of all of her kids.

“Her waking up out of anesthesia is gonna be tough,” Zach predicted about the procedure. “She surprised us though for her sleep study, she surprised us. They didn’t do anything at her sleep study.”

Tori shared she was especially concerned for Lilah because Jackson previously had negative experiences going under anesthesia. “I’ve never done it, so I don’t even know what it’s like,” she said. “But I’ve heard it’s disorienting.”

“So that’s what I’m kinda nervous about because, you know, Jackson woke up both times pretty terribly, and it wasn’t until we got home that he was finally able to relax and kinda sit and be okay,” Tori continued. “With Lilah, they want to keep her overnight. And that makes me a little nervous just because I feel like you just wanna get home. You don’t wanna stay at the hospital.”