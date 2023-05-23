Get better soon! Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff revealed that he had a health scare while undergoing a routine upper endoscopy.

“Last week was a bit rough … went in for what l thought was routine upper endoscopy to check out my esophagus,” Matt, 61, captioned a photo of him in a hospital bed via Instagram on Monday, May 22.

An upper endoscopy is a procedure that allows a doctor to look at the upper part of the gastrointestinal tract, which includes the esophagus.

The TLC personality said that things didn’t “go as planned” and the doctor told his fiancée, Caryn [Chandler], that there were “complications.”

“Turns out I have some unexpected twists n turns leading down to the [stomach],” Matt continued. “Good news is … I didn’t need the computer chip and monitor installed! Scary news is more work to be done. Worst news is I had to take a few days off working and lay low.”

Despite the health scare, Matt told his fans that he is “back in action today!”

Matt opened up about the scary incident just three months after his son Zach Roloff underwent an emergency shunt surgery.

In February, Tori Roloff took to her Instagram Stories to ask for prayers as Zach, 32, prepared for surgery.

“We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning,” Tori, 31, explained at the time.

She noted that the doctors said it was a “routine surgery but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous.” Tori continued, “It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge!”

The mother of three gave an update about how Zach was doing two days later. “Not exactly how we saw our week going…Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!! Thank you so much to everyone for the prayers that you have covered us in. We feel them!”

“We are so incredibly blessed by our neurosurgeon team and their attentiveness to Zach’s needs!” Tori added. “Thank you to our friends and family who have all reached out asking to help. We feel so loved and supported by you.”

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

After spending four days in the hospital, Zach returned home and was able to recover with the help of his family.

During Zach’s hospitalization, Matt took to Instagram to share an update about his son.

“Family has been in constant contact and communication. We are all praying for Zach as he undergoes an important shunt revision,” the Roloff patriarch captioned a throwback photo of Zach and his two oldest kids Jackson, 5, and Lilah, 3, during Christmas. “He’s in good hands with Tori advocating tooth and nail for his best interest … all prayers up please for Zachs successful recovery.”