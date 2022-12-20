Amy reacts. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff reflected on her family’s strained dynamic amid the drama over Roloff Farms.

In a teaser clip for the Tuesday, December 20, episode shared by Entertainment Tonight, Amy, 60, spoke to her husband, Chris Marek, about her decision to work at the farm during pumpkin season.

“I’ll admit, it’s not like I am 100 percent jumping up and down for joy because I still think I have some personal emotions and thoughts behind, you know, the farm, and what has gone down and everything,” she explained, referencing her ex-husband Matt Roloff’s decision to not sell a portion of the property to ​their sons Zach Roloff or Jeremy Roloff.

Amy then admitted to Chris, 60, that she feared none of the kids she shares with Matt, 61, will visit the farm due to the drama. However, Chris insisted they will still stop by to bring their kids during pumpkin season.

“The farm will always be Roloff Farms,” the mother of four continued in a confessional. “The Roloffs grew up there. But there’s a part of me that can definitely understand and see why not all the kids would be there because they don’t consider it their farm anymore. Maybe in time that will change depending on what happens to this farm, but I think at this very second, it’s Matt’s farm. It’s their dad’s farm, and it’s sad.”

One year after Matt turned down Jeremy’s offer to buy a portion of Roloff Farms, fans of the TLC show watched the Roloff patriarch and Zach, 32, negotiate their own deal during season 22.

Matt opted to not sell the land to Zach, which influenced his decision to move from Portland, Oregon, to Battle Ground, Washington, with his wife, Tori Roloff, and their three kids in October 2021.

In May 2022, Matt decided to sell a portion of the farm to an outside buyer. He put 16 acres up for sale, which included the home he and Amy raised their kids in. However, the Against Tall Odds author had a change of heart and took down the sales listing in October. After the farm was taken off the market, the reality star announced his plan to convert the family’s longtime house into a rental property.

During the season 23 premiere in May 2022, Zach and Tori, 31, revealed they were estranged from Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, amid the drama.

The pair implied that Caryn, 55, was involved in Matt’s decision to not accept their offer on the farm. “[Matt and Caryn] still think they have done nothing wrong,” the soccer coach said during a November 2022 episode.

Zach added, “Like, my dad put her in a situation also where it’s like, ‘You got into family business here.’ Family is always going to be different than when somebody rubs you the wrong way.”

Despite the drama, it appears that Zach and Matt are working on repairing their relationship. During the December 6 episode, the grandfather visited Zach and his family in Washington to check out a project that the father of three had been working on.