Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff shared a sweet photo of her “date night” with husband Chris Marek ahead of her traveling “to Michigan for a few days to see family and friends.”

Posting the snap of the newly married pair at dinner to her Instagram account on Thursday, January 20, Amy, 57, wrote that she loves him “so much” and will “miss him when I’m away.”

Amy went on to reveal that their go-to date spot was the restaurant “Pizzario” and that the establishment was “one of our favorite places.”

Following her romantic dinner, Amy traveled and met up with her family, sharing a photo of her reunion with them on the somber anniversary of her mother’s death.

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

“Woohoo! Flew into Michigan for a few days, on my mom’s heavenly birthday … to see some of my people I love,” she wrote in the caption of her family snap, adding that she misses her mom “so much.”

The sweet snap featured her “Dad, Brother, cousin, her husband and son,” she revealed.

“Family. Good time. Beautiful sunrise and it was a cold crisp day,” she added. “Love my family and my home state.”

Before her trip, the reality star gave followers a glimpse at her and Chris’ festive decor for their first Christmas together as a married couple.

“Our Christmas tree [and] decorations are up [and] candles [are] lit,” Amy wrote in the caption of a photo of her and Chris’ decked out Christmas tree on her Instagram Stories in mid-December. “We’re having good friends over; now I just have to get cooking.”

The pair previously walked down the aisle on August 28 in front of 146 of their closest friends and family — including her four children, Jeremy Roloff, Zach Roloff, Molly Roloff and Jacob Roloff, whom she shares with ex-husband Matt Roloff.

After 29 years together, Amy and Matt, 60, called it quits and divorced in 2016. Despite the former not always getting along amid their split, it appears that Amy and Matt are amicable.

“It’s a part of our life,” Amy told Us Weekly in a story published on November 14 about her decision to film her divorce from Matt. “It’s not a fun part of life, but I tried to limit that exposure as much as possible or as best I could because we’re doing a reality show, but I don’t think people need to know every little, personal intimate detail either,” she said.