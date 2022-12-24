Family weekend! Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff celebrated the holidays early with son Jeremy Roloff, his wife, Audrey Roloff, and their kids amid the ongoing family drama.

“Christmas at Mimi’s” Audrey, 32, wrote across a photo via her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 23, of Amy, 60, smiling for the camera with her grandchildren Bode, Ember and Radley. Another snapshot featured Amy’s husband, Chris Marek, posing behind the group. In later clips, Audrey captured a moment when the kiddos baked sweet treats with their grandma.

“Mimi crushing it with the dinner and dessert per usual,” the mom of three captioned the fun baking video.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

While the youngsters were the focus of the celebration, Amy and Audrey still enjoyed some time to sip a few drinks together.

“Christmas cocktails,” Audrey wrote across a clip of her saluting a glass with her mother-in-law.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

The family gathering comes just four days after Matt Roloff’s ex-wife opened up about the tension between their sons Jeremy, 32, and Zach Roloff in the Tuesday, December 20, episode of LPBW. Each brother wanted to own the family farm and purchase the property, but Matt ultimately rejected both of their offers.

“I’ll admit, it’s not like I am 100 percent jumping up and down for joy because I still think I have some personal emotions and thoughts behind, you know, the farm, and what has gone down and everything,” Amy explained during her confessional, referring to Matt’s choice not to sell a portion of the property to their sons.

She continued, “The farm will always be Roloff Farms. The Roloffs grew up there. But there’s a part of me that can definitely understand and see why not all the kids would be there because they don’t consider it their farm anymore. Maybe in time that will change depending on what happens to this farm, but I think at this very second, it’s Matt’s farm. It’s their dad’s farm, and it’s sad.”

In May, Matt decided to put 16 acres of his farm up for sale instead of passing it down to either of his sons, as viewers watched Zach, 32, try to negotiate with his father on buying the land throughout season 23. However, the family patriarch took the property off the market and converted it to a short-term vacation rental in October.

Previously, Audrey opened up about her father-in-law’s rejection of their offer via her Instagram Stories on June 1.

“Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child,” she explained. “It was something he was led to believe was possible. He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV. It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”

The TLC personality then explained that they realized buying the land “wasn’t meant to be” because “Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards [them] acquiring it as [they] thought they were.”