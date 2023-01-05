Meet her man! Louis Eisner has made headlines for his romance with Ashley Olsen, but who is the fashion designer’s partner? Keep scrolling to learn about Louis, his job, his net worth and his relationship with Ashley.

What Is Louis Eisner’s Job?

Louis, who is the son of fashion photographer and jewelry designer Lisa Eisner and attorney Eric Eisner, works as an artist.

The California native studied art history while attending Columbia University in New York City. After graduating, Louis moved back to his home state to work as a curator and painter in Los Angeles.

Most of his paintings are abstract and can be purchased on Artnet.com and on his Instagram page.

What Is Louis Eisner’s Net Worth?

Louis’ net worth is estimated between $3 to $5 million, according to multiple outlets.

How Long Has Louis Eisner Dated Ashley Olsen?

Ashley and Louis began dating in 2017 after being friends for years. It’s believed that they met through mutual friends.

The pair made their first public outing together while attending the Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden in Los Angeles in October 2017.

They later made their red carpet debut at the Young Eisner Scholars’ 20th anniversary celebration in Beverly Hills, California, in September 2021. The event, which supported the nonprofit founded by Louis’ dad, marks the only time Ashley and the artist have posed on a red carpet together.

While Ashley and Louis have kept details of their romance private, the couple sparked engagement rumors in May 2022 when the Full House alum was spotted wearing a gold ring on her left ring finger. However, neither Ashley nor Louis commented on the rumors.

In August 2022, the pair packed on the PDA during a rare public outing while spending time at the beach in Italy.

Courtesy of Louis Eisner/Instagram

Are Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen Married?

On January 4, 2023, Page Six reported that Ashley and Louis tied the knot during a secret ceremony. However, they have not confirmed their nuptials.

According to the outlet, the ceremony was held at a private Bel-Air home on December 28, 2022. The event was small and was only attended by a few dozen guests. Sources told the publication that the festivities went late into the night with about 50 people celebrating the newlyweds.