Loren Brovarnik Shows Off Plastic Surgery in Bikini Photo

It’s been 10 months since Loren Brovarnik went under the knife for her “mommy makeover,” and she looks fantastic. The 90 Day Fiancé alum showed off her plastic surgery in a new bikini photo as she celebrated Father’s Day with her dad.

Loren, 35, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 16, to share a snap of herself posing next to her dad, Bryan Goldstone, in a kitchen. The father-daughter duo faced each other, with the reality TV personality sporting a blue bandeau bikini and her dad wearing a red T-shirt and blue shorts. Bryan lifted up his shirt to reveal his stomach as they smiled at the camera.

“Happy Father’s Day,” Loren wrote over the snap, tagging Bryan’s account.

Loren’s abs looked toned and fully healed following her cosmetic surgery in September 2023. The mom of three decided to undergo a tummy tuck to reverse her abdominal diastasis, a condition where the abdominal muscles separate during and after pregnancy, as well as a 360 liposuction and fat transfer to her breasts. She documented the surgery, which was done by Florida plastic surgeon Dr. Dev Vibhakar, and her recovery on Instagram.

“Feeling good at my 6 months checkup! So grateful for all of you on this journey with me and obviously couldn’t be luckier for @drdevvdo and his team!” she captioned a post in March. “So proud of my body for carrying and delivering 3 babies in 2 1/2 years via c-section … now time to focus on the next chapter of loving my mommy makeover … and focusing on self-love!”

Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Fans then got to see the mommy makeover process more in depth on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8, which premiered in March. Loren’s husband, Alexei Brovarnik, shared his concerns about the surgery on the show.

“It’s never too late to just say, ‘I’m not ready,’” the Israel native, 35, told his wife after hearing about the potential complications of the procedure. “I don’t know if I’m ready, hearing all of this information kind of stresses me out, honestly.”

In a confessional, he added, “And she never told me for a full week, I have to replace these, you know, spheres, these balls that will be draining Loren. This is much more serious than I realized.”

In a later episode, Loren admitted that the aftermath of the surgery was more difficult and painful than she thought it would be.

“I wasn’t expecting this recovery, but being excited about the results is what’s getting me through,” she said.