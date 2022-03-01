Written in partnership with Gal Media.

Indy Blue, Bronson Christensen and the Lonely Ghost team have partnered with Tony’s Chocolonely for the release of their new “Text Me If You Get Lonely” collection, launching February 27.

The new heartfelt addition to the brand shows how much Lonely Ghost strives to deepen their large community with every collection that is released. With intentions of embracing our lives in a vulnerable and honest way, partnering with Tony’s Chocolonely was only meant to be.

Excitement around this collection grew when the brand campaigned the new clothing line on February 11 with the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift of the Ghosty Florals Flower Truck. The white vintage truck was curated down to the smallest detail, compliments of their genius creative team. It drove from Provo to Salt Lake City leaving a trail of sweet aroma in its path. Customers could choose between a single flower wrapped in custom paper or a boutique of arrangements. Regardless, Ghosty Florals ensured an “always fresh” guarantee for their loyal supporters. Along with stunning florals, the truck also carried precious, limited Lonely Ghost cargo. Visitors were able to shop the “Text Me If You Get Lonely” drop weeks before its release, as well as exclusive ghosted garments, a hand-picked, exclusive vintage line. A complimentary Tony’s Chocolonely bar was included with each purchase as an extra act of love!

In an effort to continue to connect us around our shared human experiences, the “Text Me If You Get Lonely” collection was designed around the concept of feeling. It’s only human to feel lonely sometimes and instead of ignoring that feeling, Lonely Ghost encourages its community to lean into the emotion and feel it together instead of on our own. As we literally wear our hearts on our sleeves with the new clothing items urging communication and connection, the brand recognizes the need for comfort and support. Tony’s Chocolonely is the perfect solution, as we can all find comfort in indulging in delicious Belgian Chocolate made by a brand that supports people just as much as Lonely Ghost does. The first 500 online orders of the “Text Me If You Get Lonely” will be packaged with a free, full-sized Tony’s Chocolonely bar!

In perfect Lonely Ghost fashion, the brand didn’t stop giving there. Within those 500 gifted Tony’s Chocolonely bars, there are three special bars that have ghost tickets attached to them. Each of these three ghost tickets has different, exciting special prizes attached to them, all being extremely worthwhile in their own ways. If you are one of the first 500 online orders of the collection and a ticket winner, you can win a trip to Utah with a friend to visit the Lonely Ghost team, a year’s supply of Tony’s Chocolonely, or a $250 Lonely Ghost gift card! This is just another act of kindness from the Lonely Ghost team to show their unwavering love and support for their ever-growing community.

Innovation, creativity, and community are nothing new for the Lonely Ghost crew. Since its opening in 2019, the brand has trademarked what it means to build a community online. Today, it is one of the most recognized streetwear brands on the market. Every campaign, project, and collaboration has been an effort at redefining community in a modern world. To say that their endeavors have been successful would be an understatement. Boasting over 239K followers on Instagram, the community of Lonely Ghost is alive and well. With each new season, Lonely Ghost finds a way to connect deeper with their following beyond the clothes they create. They are unafraid to test the limits of what a brand can be and the result is an entire movement that won’t be slowing down anytime soon.