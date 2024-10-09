Curve Alert: Lizzo Spotted Rocking Game-Changing Shapewear Evening Gown!
**Hollywood’s Hottest New Trend: Shapewear Meets Glam!**
Hold onto your designer hats, because we’ve just spotted a sculpt and slay moment that’s now trending on Instagram and Tik Tok ! The fabulous and fierce Lizzo, known for her audacious style, took to Instagram to debut a stunning evening gown that’s not just any dress—it’s the latest from the innovative shapewear brand Popilush.
**The Reveal: A Shapewear Masterpiece!**
Lizzo posted a series of sultry photos, flaunting a sleek, form-fitting gown that hugs her curves in all the right places. But wait—this isn’t just a regular gown; it’s cleverly designed with shapewear built into the gown itself! With its innovative technology, this dress smooths out those little imperfections while accentuating those beautiful curves, leaving our girl looking like a million bucks.
The caption read: ” I haven’t had glam in years” . She also posted on Tik Tok, (Instagram and TikTok) And just like that, the internet exploded!
Influencer Frenzy!
Since Lizzo’s fab reveal, a brigade of influencers have jumped on the bandwagon, showcasing themselves. It’s not just a dress; it’s a movement!
https://www.tiktok.com/@vickyvolz/video/7415124673173769514
https://www.tiktok.com/@fayexroyal/video/7415302631758761246
https://www.tiktok.com/@posh_ash/video/7415732992246648107
Everyone’s obsessed, but what’s the real scoop? The Lace Slip Split Maxi Dress by Popilush is for when you want to slay in a gown *and* feel like a goddess. #GownGoals #ShapewearQueen.This is the only actual shapewear gown on the market and it is a game-changer for women everywhere. Not only does it create a stunning silhouette, but it also empowers women to feel confident and sexy without sacrificing comfort. The material is breathable, stretchy, and—dare we say—addictively cozy.
Behind the Brand:
Popilush was founded by Eve DeMartine, a mom of twins, who wanted to combine the world of shapewear with high fashion. With a mission to celebrate curves of all shapes and sizes, her designs have become a viral hit online. And let’s be honest:
**The Verdict?**
With its sexy allure and body-positive message, it’s clear that this shapewear gown is more than just a passing trend—it’s a wardrobe essential for every fashionista looking to feel fabulous.
Conversation
All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. In Touch Weekly does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.