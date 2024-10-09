**Hollywood’s Hottest New Trend: Shapewear Meets Glam!**

Hold onto your designer hats, because we’ve just spotted a sculpt and slay moment that’s now trending on Instagram and Tik Tok ! The fabulous and fierce Lizzo, known for her audacious style, took to Instagram to debut a stunning evening gown that’s not just any dress—it’s the latest from the innovative shapewear brand Popilush.

Popilush

**The Reveal: A Shapewear Masterpiece!**

Lizzo posted a series of sultry photos, flaunting a sleek, form-fitting gown that hugs her curves in all the right places. But wait—this isn’t just a regular gown; it’s cleverly designed with shapewear built into the gown itself! With its innovative technology, this dress smooths out those little imperfections while accentuating those beautiful curves, leaving our girl looking like a million bucks.

The caption read: ” I haven’t had glam in years” . She also posted on Tik Tok, (Instagram and TikTok) And just like that, the internet exploded!

Influencer Frenzy!

Since Lizzo’s fab reveal, a brigade of influencers have jumped on the bandwagon, showcasing themselves. It’s not just a dress; it’s a movement!

https://www.tiktok.com/@vickyvolz/video/7415124673173769514

https://www.tiktok.com/@fayexroyal/video/7415302631758761246

https://www.tiktok.com/@posh_ash/video/7415732992246648107

Everyone’s obsessed, but what’s the real scoop? The Lace Slip Split Maxi Dress by Popilush is for when you want to slay in a gown *and* feel like a goddess. #GownGoals #ShapewearQueen.This is the only actual shapewear gown on the market and it is a game-changer for women everywhere. Not only does it create a stunning silhouette, but it also empowers women to feel confident and sexy without sacrificing comfort. The material is breathable, stretchy, and—dare we say—addictively cozy.

Behind the Brand:

Popilush was founded by Eve DeMartine, a mom of twins, who wanted to combine the world of shapewear with high fashion. With a mission to celebrate curves of all shapes and sizes, her designs have become a viral hit online. And let’s be honest:

**The Verdict?**

With its sexy allure and body-positive message, it’s clear that this shapewear gown is more than just a passing trend—it’s a wardrobe essential for every fashionista looking to feel fabulous.