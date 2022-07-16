Making memories. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff enjoyed some fun in the son with daughter Ember while vacationing at their family cabin in

“Alright, what are we doing?” Audrey, 32, asked her eldest daughter in a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 15. The mother-daughter duo were seen soaking in the sunshine during their excursion on the Deschutes River in Oregon.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

“We’re going paddleboarding, and this time we’re going a different way,” the tiny tot responded in her adorably squeaky voice. “We’re going down the river this time instead of up the river,” Ember’s mama clarified.

The pair’s adorable outing comes just one day after Audrey shared videos of her 4-year-old daughter learning how to wakeboard.

“Learn/try new things in front of your kids … even (especially) if you fail,” the former reality star shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 14, alongside a video montage of the family on the lake. “They will be brave and fearless to do the same,” she added. Audrey went on to thank friend and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister for helping Ember on her first ride.

Audrey, Ember, and the rest of their clan have been spending time at their family vacation cabin outside of Bend, Oregon. In Touch first reported that the couple had purchased the 2,961-square-foot abode for a whopping $750,000 in January.

Though the couple and their three children have been enjoying their time in the house this summer, their long term plans are to rent it out to vacationers.

“We are hoping that by next summer, we will be able to invite YOU to come stay at this rad cabin in beautiful Sunriver!” Audrey revealed on January 2.

“We’ve had our pulse on the Bend area for a while because we spend so much time here,” she wrote alongside a selfie of her family in front of their new holiday getaway. “Over the summer we saw this place pop up and Jer immediately flew (since that’s his newest hobby) out there with a friend to go see it. Everything that comes on the market in central Oregon goes so fast.”

“This week was our first trip out here to stay as a family and it’s already proving to be a very special winter wonderland escape. I have a feeling we’ll be here a lot this winter,” she added.

Audrey and husband Jeremy Roloff – who, in addition to Ember, share sons Bode, 2, and Radley, 8 months – also recently purchased a family farm down the street from her parents’ home.

“After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon … IT. IS. TIME,” Audrey shared via Instagram on June 12. “We bought a farm! And look what’s in our backyard Yup, that’s our trestle.”