Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd’s restaurant Pump scored a victory in court after their former landlord dismissed a seven-figure lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, 8948 Santa Monica Partners, the landlords of the property in West Hollywood, California, that Lisa, 63, and Ken leased for Pump, dropped all claims against PUMP LLC and Ken. Lisa was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The suit accused the defendants of breach of contract, promissory fraud and conversion.

The landlord claimed PUMP LLC and Ken leased the bar and restaurant in 2013 and agreed to pay $32,000 a month in rent. In 2020, the rent increased to $42,500. The landlord said the lease had a provision that stated the liquor license for the bar would transfer over to the new owner once the lease expired. The landlord accused Ken of not following the terms of the agreement once Pump left the space in 2023.

David Livingston / Getty

8948 claimed the defendants failed to pay rent and other costs totaling $250,000. In addition, it claimed Ken and his business had failed to turn over the liquor license to 8948, which was required per their agreement.

On top of that, the landlord claimed Pump employees removed fixtures and property attached to the premises, including a customized security gate.

The suit read, “Defendants’ and each of their failure and refusal to reassign, transfer and convey the Liquor License to 8948 will cause 8948 to suffer a loss of approximately $56,500 of base rent and other charges for each month that defendants fail and refuse to reassign, transfer and convey the Liquor License to 8948. In addition, 8948 will suffer a loss of the value of the Liquor License itself with a current estimated fair market value of $150,000.”

The landlord demanded $950,000 in damages.

Ken fired back at the lawsuit publicly. He told People that the landlord’s “aggressive behavior” would not be tolerated.

He said, “When we took over the place known as PUMP 10 years ago, it was an empty car park. There were no trees. We installed beautiful olive trees, and they belong to us. We did not take the trees; they are still there.”

Ken added, “We did not rip the chandeliers out like the landlord is claiming. We lovingly took the antiques out, which are now in our possession as they are also ours. You don’t normally find antique chandeliers hanging in a car park. The liquor license we have traded under for the last 10 years also belongs to us. We are happy to sell it to them at the fair market value.”

Tibrina Hobson / Getty

“The landlord showed no forgiveness during the entire term of COVID, which is highly unusual,” Todd continued. “As for the back rent of one-and-a-half months, the accountants on both sides agreed and signed off. The landlord needs to return our rent deposit, as the property is in much better shape now than when we found it. This aggressive behavior by the landlord will not be tolerated.”

The legal battle is now officially over.

Pump opened a new location inside the garden area of Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz‘ bar TomTom, which was a few doors down from the old Pump location.