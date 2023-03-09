The queen has spoken! Lisa Vanderpump told her side of the ongoing Vanderpump Rules Scandoval drama, revealing that she “clearly didn’t know” Raquel Leviss‘ true colors before she hooked up with Tom Sandoval amid his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

“I literally had no words. I didn’t see it coming — nobody saw it coming,” the Bravo personality, 62, shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, March 8. “She stuck her toe in the Peter [Madrigal] pond, she snagged Oliver [Saunders], she schmoozed with [Tom] Schwartz and she shagged Scandoval.”

The restaurant owner revealed that she and Ariana, 37, have filmed together since the cheating scandal broke.

“It’s an integral part of the story now,” Lisa shared. “I would say the word I would use [to describe her] is devastated.”

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Life & Style confirmed on March 3 that Tom, 39, and Ariana had broken off their longtime love. “The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source confirmed to Life & Style at the time. Since then, the Vanderpump Rules cast has spoken out, slamming both Tom and Raquel, who have released their own respective apologies.

Tom, for his part, shared a message on March 4, but he received backlash for not acknowledging Ariana in the social media post. Days later, the musician apologized directly to his ex-girlfriend.

“Obviously, it was because he got some sort of reaction to the first apology that he felt he needed to [write a second one] for Ariana,” Lisa told host Andy Cohen on WWHL. “But I don’t think these apologies are worth the paper or the social media they are written on. I want to see true contrition and when the reunion comes I hope we can all sit down and have a better understanding.”

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star speculated that filming the forthcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion“is going to be really tough” because of all the drama playing out in real time.

“I don’t think it is going to be the same reunion where there are these accusations flying because they admitted to it,” Lisa explained. “I think it is going to be difficult. … This is huge. This is breaking up a couple that has been together for [nearly 10] years and the deceit. [Raquel] acted like a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

However, the SUR owner did request that Bravo fans stop hurling hate toward Tom and Raquel online.

“It’s a show but [the cast is] all hurting. And I am not saying we should let them off the hook,” she shared. “Condemn their actions but don’t condemn the people. All this [online] aggression has serious ramifications. I really mean that — I think everyone should be careful.”