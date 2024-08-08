Lisa Marie Presley‘s youngest daughters, Harper and Finley, were spotted out on a lunch date with their older sister, Riley Keough, as their dad continues to fight for a six-figure sum from the Elvis‘ trust.

On Wednesday, August 7, Riley, 35, and her twin sisters, 15, enjoyed an outdoor meal with a couple of friends. In photos, Riley was seen holding her child, Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen, who was born via surrogate.

In the photo, Harper and Finley, who rarely are seen out in public, rocked oversized hoodies, while Riley wore a crisp white shirt with a pair of daisy duke denim jeans.

Lisa Marie died on January 12, 2023, at the age of 54. The cause of death was determined to be complications from a small bowel obstruction. A toxicology report determined Lisa Marie had a series of drugs in her system. The Medical Examiner found that she had traces of Oxycodone, Buprenorphine and Quetiapine in her blood.

Elvis’ only child died with a large amount of debt owed to various creditors.

BACKGRID

However, she took out various life insurance policies before her passing that resulted in her estate receiving between $25 million to $35 million. The only beneficiaries of the estate are Riley, Harper and Finley.

Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, filed a petition objecting to an amended will that Lisa Marie allegedly signed. Priscilla casted doubt that her daughter signed the document that cut her out as co-administrator, a role Lisa Marie had given her in an earlier version of her will.

Getty (2)

In the end, Riley and Priscilla, 79, worked out a deal where Priscilla would drop the fight and receive a seven-figure one-time sum and additional fees for her legal bills in exchange. As a result, Riley is officially the sole administrator of The Promenade Trust, which holds the majority of Elvis’ estate in it, including Graceland.

At the time, Priscilla said, “My daughter’s passing was both devastating and heartbreaking. We have learned that the fans realize that we are ‘Just a Family.’ Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa’s wishes are what are most important to all of us.”

She continued, “My granddaughter, through her counsel, along with my team worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family.”

Jon Kopaloff / Getty

As In Touch first reported, Harper and Finley’s dad, Michael Lockwood, is demanding the court sign off on his request that The Promenade Trust pay him $153,647.32 spent in legal fees. He argued he played a role in helping with the settlement between Priscilla and Riley in his role as guardian of the twins.

His lawyer argued, “After Lisa Marie’s death, the Promenade Trust was the subject of litigation, primarily focused on who should be the trustee. To protect and represent their interests in this litigation, Finley and Harper sought and secured the court appointment of their father, Michael Lockwood, to serve as their Guardian Ad Litem.”

Dance Moms: A New Era Premieres on Hulu Guessing Game Play now

He continued, “Through the significant efforts and contributions of the parties, including Mr. Lockwood and his counsel, all disputes surrounding Lisa Marie’s estate were amicably and efficiently resolved, and that settlement was approved by this Court on August 4, 2023.”

His lawyer added, “from the outset, Michael and his counsel played a central role in helping keep the parties focused on resolving those issues with minimal court intervention.”

As a result, he believes the attorney fees he racked up should be covered by the trust. A judge has yet to rule.