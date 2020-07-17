Lisa Marie Presley Has a Beautiful Blended Family: Get to Know the Singer’s Kids

We can’t help falling in love with Lisa Marie Presley’s famous family. The beloved singer-songwriter entered the world a famous baby in 1968 thanks to parents Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Fast forward to today and now she has a big, blended brood of her own!

Lisa Marie first experienced motherhood when she welcomed daughter Riley Keough in May 1989, alongside husband Danny Keough. The couple, who tied the knot in 1988, welcomed their second child, son Benjamin Keough, in October 1992. The doting mom and American singer called it quits by 1994.

Following her divorce from Danny, Lisa Marie found love again with second husband Michael Jackson, whom she was married to from 1994 to 1996. The former pair never had any children together and the actress ultimately moved on when she walked down the aisle with third husband Nicolas Cage in 2002. Lisa Marie and the National Treasure star were separated by 2004.

It came time for the “Lights Out” songstress to expand her family when she married fourth husband Michael Lockwood in 2006. Throughout their nearly 10-year marriage, Lisa Marie and the professional guitarist became the proud parents of twin daughters Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood. However, they went their separate ways in 2016.

Although Michael and Lisa Marie’s romance didn’t last, it appears the ex-couple are seeing eye to eye when it comes to moving on. In early 2020, an insider close to Lisa Marie and Michael gave Closer Weekly a glimpse of their ongoing divorce proceedings. “Lisa Marie’s custody battle isn’t moving forward as quickly as she’d like,” the source explained at the time.

Considering we’ve come to know and love Lisa for being the beloved child of Elvis and Priscilla, fans couldn’t be more thrilled to watch her become a mom to her own kids. The “I’ll Figure It Out” gave fans a rare glimpse inside her family life as she opened up about her parenting techniques.

“I’m very, very much a very strong and intense lioness mother,” Lisa Marie shared, according to the Huffington Post. “I’m very, very protective No. 1. Also, [I] want to be their friend and protect them, but also get them to learn how to live in the world that we’re living in.”

