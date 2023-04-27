Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Growing Baby Bump as She and Husband Bader Shammas Await Baby No. 1

Soon-to-be “cool mom”! Lindsay Lohan is preparing for motherhood as she continues to live a quiet life with husband Bader Shammas in Dubai. The Mean Girls star announced the exciting news in March 2023 and finally gave fans a glimpse at her growing baby bump.

“Good times,” Lindsay shared via Instagram on April 27, 2023, alongside a series of photos from her intimate baby shower. “So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life!”

The mom-to-be wore a bright orange fringed midi-dress with her hair pulled back in a low ponytail as she posed for photos with her guests, including sister Ali Lohan and mom Dina Lohan.

The sweet get-together took place at New York City’s Secret Garden while the Parent Trap actress was in town earlier this month.

“Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing mama-to-be,” LiLo’s friend Juliet Angus wrote alongside a photo of the pair on April 16, 2023.

It appears the NYC celebration was not Lindsay’s only baby shower, as a subsequent photo showed the former child star surrounded by friends at a Teddy bear-themed shindig.

“We can bearly wait for baby Shammas,” a sign on the dessert table read.

Lindsay – who tied the knot with her financier beau in April 2022 – announced that she and Bader were expecting baby No. 1 with a simple photo of a baby onesie shared via Instagram on March 14.

“Coming soon…” the onesie read with the caption, “We are blessed and excited!”

The Just My Luck actress has been keeping a lower profile in recent years after relocating to Dubai in 2014.

“It just really happened, how I moved to Dubai. I got there, and I felt a certain sense of calm,” she told Vogue in April 2022 of her decision to leave Hollywood behind. “I think it’s because paparazzi is illegal [in Dubai]. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life.”

She went on to say that it took her moving across the globe to “really appreciate” her personal time.

“Instead of just going, going, going, [I learned] to say ‘no,’” she said. “And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Lindsay’s growing baby bump.