Cady Heron is back! Lindsay Lohan is set to make a surprise cameo in the new Mean Girls musical remake.

Days ahead of the film’s U.S. release, footage from the international version of the reboot leaked online showing the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star, 37, in all her glory at North Shore’s mathletes competition.

While the leaked clip is in Spanish, Lindsay stands at the podium between the competing teams, telling one team their answer is incorrect, before turning to the girl on the North Shore team and saying, “Excellent.” After the competition ended in a tie, Lindsay can be heard saying, “Wow! This has only ever happened once before,” a nod to the 2004 classic.

The limit does not exist on how excited fans were to hear the news of Lilo’s surprise return.

“I’m never shutting up about Lindsay Lohan’s cameo in mean girls omg,” one found wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’m literally so happy that Linsday Lohan made a cameo in mean girls cause that really made the movie even more amazing.”

Another fan added, “Lindsay Lohan made a cameo in the new Mean Girls everybody get uppp!”

“Seeing Lindsay Lohan in the Mean Girls movie was just the icing on the cake fr,” another chimed in.

The Freaky Friday star – who recently walked the red carpet at the film’s premiere – wasn’t the only original cast member to grace the big screen, however. Writer and star Tina Fey also returned as Ms. Norbury while Tim Meadows reprised his role as Mr. Duvall.

Tina, 53, revealed that there were talks of getting more of the film’s stars to make cameos in the musical, but “they’re busy people.”

“It didn’t come together, but we tried, and we all love each other,” the Saturday Night Live alum told The New York Times on Wednesday, January 10. “I have so much gratitude that this movie seemed to stick with people. When I look at it, I am reminded of how hard I worked on it in the first place. I feel like the bricks and mortar of it were the absolute best possible job I was capable of at the time. It’s not perfect, but it holds water.”

Lindsay’s role in the film is the second time fans have seen her reunite with her former costars as she, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra appeared in a viral 2023 Wal-Mart holiday campaign.

Amanda, 38, opened up about the mini reunion at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards telling Entertainment Tonight she “loved” getting back into character as Karen Smith.

“It was like a pinch me thing,” she added, calling it a “dream reunion.” “We had … it was two days of just a lot of catch-up. It was really nice.”