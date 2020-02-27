In today’s movie world — where audiences thrill to the adventures of Wonder Woman, Black Widow, Captain Marvel and even Harley Quinn — it’s hard to remember there was a time a female action hero was actually a rarity. The first indications of things to come arrived in 1979 when Sigourney Weaver kicked some extraterrestrial ass in Alien and then, even more so, when Linda Hamilton took on the role of Sarah Connor, first in 1984’s Terminator and then in 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

“And there have been many wonderful women that have done the same since then,” says Linda in an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly. “Just think about Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. I was happy to be amongst the first, although you’re not really thinking about any of these things as you’re performing them in 1991. You don’t think, ‘Oh, I’m going to be an icon.’ Truthfully, I actually felt a little cheated that the only thing that got attention back then was the shape of my body when that was just a small part of the work.”

“Let’s move on to the inside, shall we?” she continues with a laugh. “I’ve always been a proponent of not paying attention to a person’s outside. That said, I couldn’t escape hearing myself described that way. You know, ‘You inspired me to work out’ and that kind of thing. If I have to be ascribed for anything in this movie, let it be that she still kicks ass. That old is the new black!”

This movie she’s referring to is the latest installment of the franchise — about humanity’s battle to save the future from the artificial intelligence Skynet and its deadly robots sent back to the present — Terminator: Dark Fate, which has been released on digital, Blu-ray and DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment. And as such, it’s been a long time since she’s played Sarah Connor, closing in on nearly 30 years.

“It was a long process,” Linda explains of returning for the 2019 movie. “The idea was presented to me more than three years ago and it took me a few weeks to jump on board and really consider if I wanted to come back. I felt very complete with the first two and certainly never intended to play her again. You know, I want to play every kind of woman. But then, because so much time had passed I started to see the possibilities: her situation has changed. She’s no longer the protector of [her son] John, but sort of a demigod of vengeance.”

She smiles at that nickname: “It really sort of fired my imagination and curiosity about what else I might have to say as Sarah.”

