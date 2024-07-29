Actress Linda Blair could soon be without representation in the bitter court battle with her neighbors — after her attorney asked for permission to drop her as a client, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Linda’s lawyers, Lindsay Weiss and Robert L. Davis from the firm Manning Gross & Massenburg [MG + M], asked to be relived as her and her nonprofit’s counsel.

Robert claimed there has been a “breakdown of the working relationship.”

He explained, “The breakdown in the relationship between myself and MG+M, on the one hand, and Ms. Blair on the other has resulted in MG+M NOT receiving information, documentation, and authority to take certain actions necessary to defend the case against the Foundation, such that that MG+M cannot carry out its representation of the Foundation effectively.”

Jerod Harris/WireImage

He added, “This information includes, but is not limited to, insurance coverage letters from insurance carriers which may be required to defend the case; insurance policies which potentially cover Plaintiffs’ claims; and the names and/or contact information of possible percipient witnesses.”

The lawyer said Linda, 65, ceased communicating with him on February 26 despite repeated attempts to speak with her. “[Linda’s] failure to communicate with me renders it unreasonably difficult for me to carry out the representation of the Foundation effectively,” he wrote.

A judge has yet to sign off on his request.

The law firm was representing Linda and her nonprofit WorldHeart Foundation in a lawsuit brought last year by Stephanie and Edgar Najar.

Linda has worked for decades helping rehabilitate abused animals. Her nonprofit was established to help that mission.

In their suit, Stephanie and Edgar said they live near Linda’s property in Acton, California.

The duo said on November 11, 2022, two of Linda’s pit bulls wandered onto their property and mauled the face of their miniature horse. Stephanie and Edgar said the horse suffered severe injuries from the attack. The family blamed Linda for the incident.

They claimed the actress’ animals had come onto their property twice and caused issues.

Edgar said he “forced to shot one of [Linda’s] dogs in order to stop the attack” in November 2022.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The couple demanded unspecified damages from Linda and her nonprofit — including reimbursement for medical expenses they paid. Linda denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She demanded the entire suit be thrown out of court. Linda’s attorney argued, “this answering Defendant contends that if Plaintiffs suffered any damage or damages as alleged in the complaint, such damage or damages were proximately caused and contributed to by Plaintiffs.”

In addition, the lawyer said, “if Plaintiffs were damaged in any manner whatsoever, that said damage, if any, was a direct and proximate result of the intervening and superseding actions on the part of other parties, and not this answering Defendant.”

The case is ongoing.

Linda previously faced similar drama in 2010 when her dog escaped and allegedly attacked a neighbor’s miniature potbellied pig. The owner of the pig said he had to shot Linda’s dog after it started to attack the pig. No criminal charges were brought over the incident.

“I have expressed my deepest concerns for the condition of the pig. The Deputy informed us that, in his opinion, the injury to the pig was not life-threatening,”

Linda said at the time. “As a former pig owner, animal lover and neighbor, I have offered through the responding Deputy, to provide or pay for the medical care, if needed, for injuries the pig may have sustained in this unfortunate incident.”