Lil Wayne demanded the lawsuit brought by his former bodyguard who called the cops on him be thrown out of court, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Wayne denied all allegations of wrongdoing against Carlos Christian, who sued Lil Wayne, 41, in December 2023 over an alleged assault.

The rapper argued that Carlos did not suffer any injuries because of him and said he was not entitled to any damages. Further, his lawyer said, “[Carlos’] claims are barred or reduced in whole or in part by [Carlos’] acts and/or negligence.

He added, “As a result of [Carlos’] knowledge, conduct, words, actions, and/or failure to act, [Carlos’] claims are barred or limited because [Carlos] failed to exercise reasonable care and diligence to mitigate his alleged damages.”

Lil Wayne also argued that his actions were done in self-defense.

The rapper asked for the entire lawsuit to be dismissed.

Back in 2021, TMZ reported that Carlos called the police in late 2021 after the rapper allegedly pulled a gun on him during an argument at Lil Wayne’s home in Hidden Hills, California.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the bodyguard told police that the argument turned physical which led to Wayne pulling out an AR-15. Sources close to Lil Wayne told TMZ the incident never happened and claimed the entertainer didn’t own a gun.

In his lawsuit, Carlos claimed that Wayne, “while holding a gun, punched” him on his ear with his fist.

He also said Lil Wayne, “who has a prior history of firearm related crimes, while holding a semiautomatic rifle, pointed it” at him “as a threat to touch [Carlos] (i.e., with bullets) in a harmful or offensive manner.” Further, he said it reasonably appeared to him that Wayne “was about to carry out the threat.”

Carlos said he suffered physical and emotional injury and racked up medical bills. On top of that, he said he lost wages and having his earning capacity reduced.

His suit read, “[Wayne] acted with malice when he engaged in conduct which [Wayne] intended to cause [Carlos] injury or, alternately, despicable conduct [Wayne] carried on with a willful and conscious disregard of [Carlos’] right and safety; this conduct includes waving a semiautomatic rifle at [Carlos] and punching [Carlos] in the head.”

His lawyer added, “[Wayne] is guilty of oppression in that he engaged in that same conduct, which subjected [Carlos] to cruel and unjust hardship in conscious disregard of [Carlos’] rights.” His lawsuit demanded unspecified damages.

In his lawsuit, Carlos pointed out Lil Wayne’s past legal issues.

He noted that the rapper is a convicted felon with a history of criminal firearm offenses.

He said that in 2007 Wayne was arrested and charged with one count of criminal weapons possession and one charge of criminal possession of a loaded weapon, that he subsequently pleaded guilty to and served a sentence for felony gun possession.

In 2010, the rapper was sentenced to three years’ probation by an Arizona judge stemming from his 2008 arrest in the state, on drug and firearm possession charges.

Carlos then went on to list an incident in 2020 where Wayne pled guilty to illegally possessing a loaded gold-plated .45-caliber handgun.

A judge has yet to rule.