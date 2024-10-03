Lil Pump and internet streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy were accused of assault and battery in a shocking new lawsuit, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a man named Edwin Valenzuela filed a lawsuit against internet streamer and internet personality Vitaly, 32, Lil Pump, a fighter named Colby Covington and several other defendants.

The suit said Vitaly gained fame through his YouTube channel, “where he posts videos, social experiences and vlogs.” Edwin said Vitaly’s content “often involves public pranks that push the boundaries of comfort and legality.

In the suit, Edwin said Vitaly was hired by a steaming company to produce a 10-episode show called Catching Predators. The concept is a “spoof” of the early 2000s NBC show To Catch a Predator, hosted by Chris Hansen.

The NBC show featured hidden cameras filming men arriving at a “sting house” to meet a minor they chatted with online. Once they arrive, the “predator” was confronted by Chris and usually placed under arrest by police.

In the lawsuit, Edwin said Vitaly’s show had no “law enforcement” present.

“Rather, than turn to the alleged predators over to law enforcement, Vitaly, and his associates beat, harass, torture, terrorize, defame and humiliate the alleged predators on a livestream,” the suit alleged.

Edwin said the show has gained significant attention and viewership but has also sparked controversy.

He said Vitaly is being sued by a California man “who claims, similarly” to him “to have been wrongfully accused of being a pedophile and physically abused during one of these episodes.”

Edwin said on August 12, Vitaly was joined by Lil Pump, 24, and Colby, 36, for a livestreamed episode of Catching Predators. He said the trio terrorized and tortured him.

Edwin, an Uber driver, said he was approached by two males who requested a ride.

He said that during the ride two men casually engaged with him and used his phone to play Lil Pump’s music. He said they also asked him if he was interested in earning extra money by cleaning a boat.

He said that he drove them around, gave them his number and then dropped them off. Edwin said he was later contacted regarding their offer to clean a boat.

He said he was “lured onto a vessel” where Vitaly and his associates began secretly filming, recording and livestreaming.

He said Vitaly, Lil Pump and Colby ambushed him and read aloud fake messages purportedly showing Edwin engaging in sexually explicit conversations with minors.

Edwin claimed that he does not speak English and had no understanding of what was going on “as evidenced by the fact that Vitaly asks Lil Pump to talk to [him] in Spanish.”

He said a lawyer also attempted to have him sign a release.

In the suit, Edwin said after being “exposed” as a child predator, he was subjected to a series of degrading and violent acts. He said Lil Pump punched him in the head knocking him to the ground and then kicked him in the head “like a soccer ball.”

He said the rapper cut his hair, smacked him in the face with a condom, attempted to forcibly place the condom over his ear and attempted to force him to eat the condom.

Edwin said the trio accused him of being a predator and threatened further violence if he didn’t comply with eating the condom. He claimed they threatened to feed him to the gators. He claimed Lil Pump snatched and kept his gold chains.

The man said he chased while attempting to flee.

Edwin said Lil Pump threw something at his car that caused damage. On top of that, he said he was permanently banned from Uber, “his main source of income.”

“Throughout the ordeal, Plaintiff was bombarded by verbal abuse, including racial slurs, accusations of illegal status, and threats of deportation, with multiple Defendants screaming in his face, all while being urged by an attorney to sign a release for a ‘gameshow,’” the suit read.

Edwin accused Pump of civil conspiracy assault, battery, false imprisonment, and civil theft. He demanded unspecified damages.