Keeping yourself and your family on track during back-t0-school season can feel overwhelming. Between hurried school lunches in a pinch to clutter-filled rooms, it’s enough to make even the most organized among us feel disheveled. Whether you’re looking to get a handle on convenient (yet nutritious) school lunches or attempting to get your child’s desk (and their laundry) tidied up for a change, here are some essentials designed to bring a little simplification (and fun) to the back-to-school routine.

A Slice of the Good Life

Maximize That Tiny Closet Space

Honey Can Do rubber grip slim plastic hangers, from $15, honeycando.com.

For Moments That Matter

Personalized Dormify Hangit photo display, $24, dormify.com

Visitor’s Chair!

Room Essentials bean bag cream faux shearling chair, $95, target.com

You Are, Like, So Organized

BINO narrow acrylic makeup organizer, $29, urbanoutfitters.com

Respect the Vibes, People

Good Vibes Only neon sign, $25, athome.com

The “I’m headed to the shower” Outfit

Bed Head Pajamas cottage stripe unisex long Turkish terry robe, $130, bedheadpjs.com

Bath Essentials on the Go

Pass on the mesh bag (they take forever to dry and can grow mold) and opt for a hard caddy instead. The Big One plastic shower caddy, $15, kohls.com

A Touch of Comfort

Off to dorm life? Unless they enjoy being stabbed by janky mattress springs, get this Parachute twin XL down mattress topper, $299, parachutehome.com

Give Them a Lift

Elevate their bed so you can fit storage underneath. The Container Store bed riser with power and USB (set of 4), $38, containerstore.com

Hello, Cozy Bed Nook!

Pottery Barn Teen auburn wall corner headboard, $199, pbteen.com.

Sharing Showers?

Shower slides are non-negotiable. Crocs classic slide, $30, crocs.com

Laundry Lessons

Unfortunately, dirty clothes don’t magically wash themselves. Smart Design deluxe mesh pop up laundry hamper, $10, amazon.com