Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet 'Cheering On' Celine Dion

Céline Dion has maintained a rock-solid relationship with the people she worked with on Titanic 25 years ago. An insider exclusively tells In Touch that the main players, including James Cameron, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, are cheering her on while offering to help in any way possible as she battles stiff person syndrome.

“Céline is a huge part of the Titanic nuclear family — the small group of people who made the movie a record-breaking success,” the insider says. “She really is the fourth leg of that table along with Jim Cameron, Leo and Kate. They are all following her journey and cheering on the courage and candor she has shown in her amazing documentary I Am: Céline Dion, along with her stated desire to return to performing, against all odds.”

The source reveals that if the “My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker, 56, “does manage” to get back on stage someday, “you can bet Leo and Kate will be right there with front row tickets to support her.”

Though Céline has been making music since the late ‘60s, the Titanic theme song solidified her popularity in 1997. However, the Queen of Power Ballads hasn’t worked with Hollywood much since then.

“A huge reason why Céline hasn’t done more Hollywood collaborations in the years since Titanic was that it was such an incredible experience that it would be almost impossible to top,” the insider continues.

“Everything about that movie, including Céline’s song ‘My Heart Will Go On,’ broke records and won every award you can get,” the source concludes. “The whole thing is a special memory for Céline and her family, and it really was the gift that keeps on giving, because Céline spent decades bringing down the house anytime she would perform that song!”

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The “I’m Alive” singer announced in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare and progressive neurological disorder that causes rigid muscles and spasms that can be violent.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she said in an Instagram video as she announced that she would have to cancel and postpone several of her 2023 tour dates.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she said. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life. Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Céline has spent the last year and a half learning more about her diagnosis and fighting hard to get back to a good place health-wise as her disease progresses, and she has refused to give up. Fans got an inside look at her battle in I Am: Céline Dion, which premiered on Prime Video on June 25.

“She knows that people are so curious about her illness — there are a lot of questions about her current state,” a source told In Touch in March. “It is very brave of Céline to agree to this documentary. She is being extremely honest and vulnerable by giving such a glimpse into her health battle.”