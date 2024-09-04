Leah Remini’s estranged husband, Angelo Pagan, asked the judge presiding over their divorce to not award the actress spousal support, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Angelo, 56, responded to Leah’s petition for divorce one day after she filed on August 29.

Leah, 54, filed her paperwork without the help of a lawyer. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split after 21 years of marriage.

The star asked the court to terminate both her and Angelo’s right to collect spousal support. The duo share an adult daughter which makes the issue of child support moot.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In his response, Angelo, who also did not hire a divorce lawyer, listed the date of marriage as July 19, 2003, and the date of separation as August 1. He said a list of community and separate property had yet to be determined.

As In Touch previously reported, Leah and Angelo announced they were splitting via a joint statement released on Instagram.

The couple shared a series of throwback photos of them during their marriage with an emotional caption.

It read, “Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce. This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us. We are proud of how we have worked through this together.”

The two continued, “Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal — together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones. But here’s the thing: we’ve been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family.”

Leah and Angelo explained the reasoning behind their marriage coming to an end.

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation

They said, “So, the big question—why? To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore. After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today. Our bond is still strong—it’s just evolved into something different. We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate.”

The exes ended, “We are sharing this unknown territory with you all as we take our first steps into this next stage of our lives publicly. We would love for everyone to have more access to different kinds of relationship stories and not feel so isolated in navigating the changes that millions of couples make every year. We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships — whether they change or end — aren’t failures.”

As In Touch first reported, Leah sold off her six-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 10,100-square-foot home in Studio City, California for $9 million weeks before announcing the divorce.