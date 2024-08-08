Longtime Law & Order fans are excited TV fan favorite Maura Tierney is joining the crime drama — and the actor she’s replacing isn’t holding a grudge about the switch.

Camryn Manheim, 63, has played the precinct lieutenant for three seasons, ever since the iconic show was rebooted in 2021. Although the Practice alum announced she was leaving by choice after the most recent season wrapped in May, reports later surfaced Law & Order producers had axed her, leaving Maura, 59, with the queasy feeling she was stealing someone’s job.

“Maura has nothing but respect for Camryn and was well aware of the talk that Camryn had actually been shown the door,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“So she talked to Camryn about it before accepting the role and Camryn eased her mind by telling her she has no resentment whatsoever about Maura replacing her,” adds the source.

It turns out Camryn is furious — but not at Maura! A source says she’s livid that Maura, who had a 10-year, Emmy-nominated run on ER, which appeared on Law & Order‘s home network of NBC, is set to make more money and get juicier storylines.

“Camryn wasn’t paid as much as other actors on the show, and she also voiced concerns her Lt. Dixon wasn’t given bigger action on the show,” the source says. “It made it easy for her to leave — she saw it as a dead-end job. But at the same time, she’s not going to hold a grudge about an actor getting a gig, even though Maura’s essentially taking her job!”