Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird‘s new boyfriend Darrin Kitchens comes with some financial baggage, as In Touch has learned exclusively that he has four small claims judgements against him.

All four judgements occurred in the state of Georgia. The first one was filed in January 2016 by Darrin’s former landlord in an unspecified amount. The second is with Midland Funding LLC, a collections company that handles unpaid debt in the amount of $1,443.00, which was filed in January 2019.

The third appeared to be from a construction company called W P Land Management for $4,667 and the judgement also included his second child’s mother, Leann Reynolds.

Darrin’s last small claims judgement is in the highest amount and was filed in October 2023 by Credit Acceptance Corporation, an auto finance company in the amount of $14,060.

According to Darrin’s social media presence, he’s native to Macon, Georgia, and works as an equipment operator at Vulcan Materials Company.

Lauryn, 24, debuted her romance with Darrin in an August 10 Facebook post as they attended a Zach Bryan concert. She wrote in the caption, “How lucky are we,” along with red heart emoji to show they already have feelings for one another.

The couple just took their first getaway out of Georgia, as Darrin accompanied Lauryn on a work trip to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The WeTV star didn’t initially share that he was joining her, as she shared a post with her friend standing in front of a Delta plane at its gate as they got ready to board.

Courtesy of Lauyn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird/Facebook

“Me and Paisley are headed out to Las Vegas to the CommentSold convention and to the Vegas Market to bring y’all back some cute inventory!! Y’all comment down below what you would like for us to bring back!! If you see us out and about stop us and say hey!” she captioned the August 17 snapshot.

One day later, Lauryn posted a photo standing in the same spot, but Darrin was by her side. After they landed, she included a snapshot with her new beau as they posed in front of a pawn shop.

“Catching flights and feelings,” she wrote in the caption on Sunday, August 18, along with more red heart emojis.

Fans congratulated Lauryn on her new relationship in the comments. “Happiness looks good on you girl. I love you pumpkin, do your thang girl,” one person cheered, while another wrote, “Congrats on your new life journey!”

“I’ve watched you from the beginning and I want nothing but happiness for you! You’re amazing, keep on shining girl,” one fan gushed, while another added, “Love this for you.”

In Touch confirmed on August 2 that the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum filed for divorce from husband Josh Efird after six years of marriage. She claimed that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” according to documents filed in Wilkinson County, Georgia, and the pair agreed to share joint custody of their four children.

Not everyone was happy with her new relationship in the photos Lauryn shared, especially fans of her appearances on “Mama June” Shannon‘s various WeTV shows over the years.

“This makes me sad. I loved her and Josh as a couple. Probably won’t watch anymore,” one Facebook user wrote, while another added, “I’ve watched the show since Honey Boo Boo! I thought u and Josh were perfect for each other.”