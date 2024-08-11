Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird Reveals New Boyfriend Amid Divorce

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird seemingly revealed her new boyfriend amid her divorce from Josh Efird.

Lauryn, 24, shared a photo on Facebook on August 10 that featured herself and a man named Darrin Kitchens. The reality TV star wore cropped, ripped jeans that she paired with a lacy black shirt. Darrin was dressed in a dark button down shirt with a baseball cap, jeans and cowboy boots.

“Zach Bryan tonight,” Lauryn wrote alongside the photo.

The Georgia native also added, “How Lucky Are We,” which is a popular song from the country singer.

According to Darrin’s Facebook page, he hails from Macon, Georgia and is listed as single. It also said that he works as an equipment operator at Vulcan Materials Company.

Lauryn and Josh welcomed their first daughter, Ella, in 2017 before they went on to get married in 2018. Over the next few years, Lauryn and Josh welcomed son Bentley and twins, Sylus and Stella. In 2022, Lauryn and Josh were granted custody of Lauryn’s youngest sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, after their mother, June “Mama June” Shannon lost custody of the teen.

When Lauryn’s sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell died from cancer in December 2023, Josh and the Mama June: Family Crisis star considered taking in Anna’s daughter Kaitlyn. During the June 14 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the family worried about who Kaitlyn would live with after Anna passed away. While it was assumed that Anna’s daughter Kylee would live with her dad, Michael Cardwell, Kaitlyn’s biological father wasn’t involved in the child’s life.

Lauryn revealed that June, 44, claimed that Anna wanted Kaitlyn to live with her after Anna’s death, but Lauryn found the situation suspicious.

“It’s kind of weird,” Lauryn told Josh during the episode. “Like Anna, she didn’t even take care of you.”

Lauryn Efird/Facebook

While Josh wanted to offer up his home to Kaitlyn, he had some serious reservations about the situation.

“The whole thing with Anna is very, very sad and it sucks big time. Me and Pumpkin would love to take Kaitlyn in, but I don’t have any room for another child right now,” Josh said during a confessional. “ I’ve done my fair share of taking care of children and still am to this day.”

Ultimately, Kaitlyn went to live with June and her husband, Justin Shroud, after Anna’s death.

Fans were shocked when the news of Lauryn and Josh’s divorce broke. On August 2, In Touch confirmed that Lauryn had filed for divorce from Josh after six years of marriage. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum filed the paperwork in Wilkinson County, Georgia, and she and Josh had agreed to joint custody of their four children. According to the documents, Lauryn stated that her marriage to Josh was “irretrievably broken.”

The settlement agreement in the filing allows both parties to spend time with their children, and the couple has agreed to divide the children’s medical expenses, extracurricular and school activities. No alimony was granted to either person. Josh and Lauryn were both listed on the leasing agreement for their home, but the contract stated that the pair will work together to remove Josh’s name from the lease. He was also given 60 days to remove all of his personal belongings from the home.