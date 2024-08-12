Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird has a new man in her life after filing for divorce from Josh Efird. Interestingly, her new partner, Darrin Kitchens, is also a divorcee, having been married and divorced to the same woman three times.

Darrin filed for divorce from his first wife, Shannon Kitchens, three times between the years 2020 and 2024, according to legal documents viewed by In Touch. The pair are believed to have at least one child together.

In 2022, it was revealed Darrin was expecting a child with another woman named Leann Reynolds. Although they were engaged, it does not appear they ever made it down the aisle. Darrin and his first wife appeared to have reconciled afterward, as indicated by a 2024 divorce filing.

Lauryn, 24, first went public with the romance earlier this month. The WeTV star shared a photo with her new boyfriend on Facebook, posing with Darrin before attending a Zach Bryan concert on August 10. In the snap, the mom of four wore tight, light blue jeans and a see-thru mesh top. Meanwhile, her new man color-coordinated with her, wearing a black collared shirt and dark blue denim pants.

According to Darrin’s social media presence, he’s native to Macon, Georgia, and works as an equipment operator at Vulcan Materials Company.

Getty

In Touch confirmed on August 2 that the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum filed for divorce from Josh, 28, after six years of marriage. She claimed that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” according to documents filed in Wilkinson County, Georgia, and the pair agreed to share joint custody of their four children.

The settlement agreement in the filing allows the exes to spend time with their children and they agreed to divide the children’s medical expenses, extracurricular and school activities. No alimony was granted to either person. Josh and Lauryn were both listed on the leasing agreement for their home, but the contract stated that the pair would work together to remove Josh’s name from the lease. He was also given 60 days to remove all of his personal belongings from their former marital home.

Lauryn and Josh became parents for the first time when they welcomed daughter Ella in 2017 and got married one year later. The pair went on to welcome their son Bentley in 2021 and twins Sylus and Stella in 2022, before being granted custody of Lauryn’s youngest sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, in 2022.

Many fans were shocked to hear of the couple’s split as they appeared to hold a strong and united front during their time on Mama June: Family Crisis. They even had a difficult conversation about possibly taking in Lauryn’s niece, Kaitlyn, following the passing of Lauryn’s sister, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who died in December 2023 at the age of 29.

Lauryn isn’t the only party to seemingly jump into a new relationship after the split. Josh is reportedly dating a woman named Keely, according to TMZ. The source also noted that Josh and Lauryn have remained friendly and cordial following their split.