Fresh ink! June “Mama June” Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird shared a video of the start of her new massive back tattoo, which covered up multiple other tattoos, amid her divorce from husband Josh Efird.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 24, reposted a brief clip of the ink from her tattoo artist on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 12. The huge tattoo featured an image of a dragon’s face with horns in the middle of Lauryn’s back and was surrounded by clouds and flowers.

Multiple tattoos in faded black ink could be seen beneath the fresh artwork, including a line of text running down her spine and another quote on the left side of her back. There was also more ink on her left shoulder.

The artwork was only outlined in black ink for now, but it appeared to just be the beginning of Lauryn’s newest tattoo. “Good start for @pumpkin. Several cover ups,” the tattoo artist captioned the video.

Lauryn’s new tattoo comes more than one month after she filed for divorce from Josh, 28, after six years of marriage, In Touch confirmed on August 2. She submitted the paperwork in Wilkinson County, Georgia, and cited that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents viewed by In Touch.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Going Strong Guessing Game Play now

The reality TV star and her estranged husband contractually agreed to have joint custody of their four minor children – Ella, Bentley, and twins Sylus and Stella – because they believed it would benefit the kids. Their settlement also included a parenting plan that made it possible for both Lauryn and Josh to spend time with the kids. They agreed to split the children’s medical expenses, extracurricular and school activities.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv

The paperwork stated that Lauryn and Josh, who leased a home under both of their names, would work together to remove him from the contract. The mechanic had 60 days to remove his stuff from the house. Spousal support was not granted to either party.

Josh and Lauryn both began seeing other people following their split — the former reportedly started dating a woman named Keely, while the latter started dating a man named Darrin Kitchens.

The mom of four’s new boyfriend has some financial baggage, In Touch exclusively reported on August 19. He has four small claims judgments against him, including one filed in January 2016 by his former landlord in an unspecified amount. The second judgment is with Midland Funding LLC, a collections company that handles unpaid debt, for $1,443.00. It was filed in January 2019.

The third judgment, in the amount of $4,667, appeared to be from a construction company called W.P. Land Management. It included his second child’s mother, Leann Reynolds.

Darrin’s last small claims judgment was filed in October 2023 by Credit Acceptance Corporation, an auto finance company, for $14,060.

Darrin was also married and divorced to the same woman, first wife Shannon Kitchens, three times, according to court documents viewed by In Touch on August 12.

Lauryn debuted her new man in a photo on Facebook on August 10. She posed in a pair of cropped, ripped jeans and a sheer black shirt next to a man who also wore a black shirt and jeans. “Zach Bryan tonight,” she captioned the post.