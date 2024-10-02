Lauren “Lolo” Wood is bringing laughter into households alongside cohosts Rob Dyrdek and Sterling “Steelo” Brim on Ridiculousness after being crowned the new host in July. Now that she’s settled on the red couch, Lo exclusively tells In Touch who her dream celebrity guest would be.

“I’m a big fan of Maya Jama just because I think that she’s like a good role model as far as like in the TV hosting industry,” the MTV star, 31, says of the Love Island U.K. host, 30. “So, I would love to meet her and just sit beside her and like banter with her on the show.”

Maya has been a host and DJ in the U.K. since she turned 18 years old and landed her current role as the Love Island U.K. host in January 2023.

Lolo, who was previously a Wild ‘n Out girl, tells In Touch that she hasn’t “realized how much” she likes the TV hosting role. “Since I started Ridiculousness, that’s opened up a whole new arena for me,” she says. “So, it’s caused me to look at myself and [see] what areas can I improve on? What can I do better?”

“So, I’m now looking at other people with similar career paths and Maya Jama is one of them. I think she’s awesome,” Lolo gushes. “She carries herself great. She’s beautiful, funny and she has really good charisma with [the] public and stuff.”

Lolo started guest hosting Ridiculousness in May 2023, two months after Chanel West Coast announced her exit after sitting beside Rob, 50, and Sterling, 36, since season 1 in 2011. Lo tells In Touch that she hasn’t “had the privilege to meet [Chanel],” but has “heard that she’s a great woman.”

“She’s funny, just from the episodes I’ve seen,” the Texas native says of Chanel, 36. “I would love to meet her and even get advice from her.”

Lolo has been a part of the MTV family since 2014 after she was cast to be a Wild ‘n Out girl while she was “in the military at the time – active duty.” She was dedicated to the role and “would go on [the] weekends or take leave and go film.”

“I got to see the work that celebrities would put in to maintain their presence. And it just made me build a respect for that. Then I also got to dabble in the hosting realm because, you know, I’d get the mic and be like, “Red Squad, Blue Squad!” she says of the sketch comedy show’s teams, later adding, “I appreciated the change of pace and I then built a great relationship with MTV and the production.”

Lolo quickly gained a fan following and became *that* Wild ‘n Out girl. She “received good feedback from fans” and “even production, which later “led to other opportunities.”

Despite her success, Lolo “took a long break from entertainment altogether” and “focused on modeling.” She also welcomed her first child, son Zaydn, in 2022, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr.

“Then one of the producers from Wild ‘n Out reached out to me and she invited me for the opportunity to audition for Ridiculousness like years later, right? This is like such a full circle moment for me too,” she gushes. “I was like, ‘OK, this is gonna be different. Let’s do this.’