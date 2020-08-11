Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) reflected on her delivery with baby No. 1 and revealed her labor team considered doing a C-section in a new teaser clip from the upcoming episode of Counting On. The reality star was joined by husband Josiah Duggar in the hospital room and he tried his best to keep her comforted.

At the time, her contractions were happening eight minutes apart and she was around nine centimeters dilated, so doctors gave her Pitocin in hopes of her contractions occurring more frequently. The medication is often used to “induce” women, Lauren explained in TLC’s clip shared on Monday, August 10, but in this case — it was to help “finish out” her labor.

Courtesy of Josiah and Lauren Duggar/Instagram

“We’re really hoping this works or Lauren will have to have a C-section,” Josiah said in the video. His mother, Michelle Duggar, was also there and she rooted on Lauren when the pain was at its worst. “You’ve done fabulous,” Michelle said.

“You’re doing it, Lauren. You’re almost there,” Josiah’s sister Jill Duggar added in the background. After getting the dose of Pitocin, Lauren’s contractions got worse and the TV personality, 21, felt like she couldn’t do it “much longer.”

“I just remember thinking, Lord protect this baby,” she said. Lauren had two epidurals and experienced major back pain during the delivery. Fortunately, the medicine helped dilate her enough so she could “start pushing.”

Lauren and Josiah, 23, welcomed their bundle of joy on November 8, 2019, just over one year after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Courtesy of Josiah and Lauren Duggar/Instagram

“After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” the couple previously told Us Weekly. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect!”

The lovebirds married in front of friends and family in 2018, and they are still going strong to this day.

Back in June, they celebrated their 2-year wedding anniversary. “Two years ago, today, I had the privilege of marrying the love of my life! It seems like yesterday, that the most beautiful girl in the whole world was walking down the aisle to begin our lifelong journey together,” he gushed. “It was that, ‘you know, when you know,’ moment. I instantly knew, somehow, someday, you would be my wife.”