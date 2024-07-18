Angus Cloud left behind a six-figure sum worth of cash and investments when he died but did not own any property, In Touch has exclusively learned.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Angus’ mom, Lisa — who was appointed as administrator of her late son’s estate — submitted a list of what he owned.

The list included a City National Bank Account with $14,864.86, a Chase Bank savings account with $9,450.10 and an investment account with $77,923.98.

The total of the three accounts is $102,238.94. In addition, Lisa said Angus owned 100 percent interest in his company, Action Packed! Inc.

She listed the value of his residuals “that are or may come due personally” for his acting and endorsement deals as zero.

Craig Barritt / Getty

Lisa said Angus’ estate was worth a grand total of $892,238.94.

In addition, court documents showed American Express released a claim against Angus’ estate seeking $33,362,77.

Angus died on July 31, 2023, at the age of 25 at his family’s home in Oakland, California.

A couple of months later, Lisa filed her petition to take over his estate. She said she needed authority to handle several pressing matters, including handling deals Angus had signed before his death. Lisa said Angus completed a film role shortly before his death, but the paperwork had yet to be completed.

She wished to execute the agreements to allow the film to move forward. As part of the case, Angus’ former manager Diomi ​Cordero demanded $94,000 in alleged unpaid commission owed. The matter was yet to be resolved.

Angus died from a combination of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, according to the Alameda County Coroner.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Officials ruled he died from an acute intoxication of the drug combination. The coroner ruled it was an accidental overdose.

At the time of Angus’ death, TMZ reported that sources claimed the actor had been suffering from the trauma of recently losing his father who died from cancer. The outlet said Angus had been living with his family as he dealt with the passing. Lisa said she did not believe her son intended to take his own life.

Lisa said Angus had been making plans for the future.

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case,” Lisa said. She said he hugged her before he went to bed and told her he would see her in the morning.

“I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up,” she said.

“We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

Stefanie Keenan/ / Getty

The family spoke out after Angus’ death in a joint statement. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the family said.