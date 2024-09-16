Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen’s Miami penthouse has sat on the market for seven months and she recently dropped the price in an effort to unload the property, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to real estate records, Larsa, 50, slashed the asking price on her four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 3,312 square foot unit from $3,999,999 to $3,750,000 on July 3.

Larsa originally listed the home in January for $4,199,999 and then dropped it down to $3.9 million in March.

Despite the price cuts, the Bravo star has yet to lock down a deal.

The real estate listing boasts that the unit features, “panoramic city and bay views” along with a private elevator, a “spacious entertainment terrace,” and “high ceilings” throughout.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images / Getty

The condo building comes with amenities such as five pools, spa, state of the art fitness center, basketball court, racquetball court, yoga, outdoor lounge, summer kitchen, game room and many more.

According to reports, Larsa decided to list her home earlier this year because she was searching for homes with her then-boyfriend, Marcus Jordan.

Larsa and Marcus officially ended their on-again, off-again relationship in March.

The couple was first linked together in December 2022. Marcus’ dad, NBA legend Michael Jordan, did not appear to approve of the romance when asked by paparazzi. Sources told TMZ that there was no hope for a reconciliation after the recent breakup. An insider told the outlet that the exes are no longer speaking and are focusing on their own lives.

Last week, Marcus, 33, slammed Larsa when responding to a fan on social media.

Marcus said Larsa was “back where she belongs” along with the emoji for a street when asked where Larsa was.

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Baes And Bikinis

A source close to Larsa told Page Six about Marcus’ recent comment, “We hope he gets the help he needs. It won’t be in one of her homes.”

Larsa spoke out about her breakup with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on their podcast. She said she realized they weren’t a good fit when she was off filming a new reality show by herself.

“You know, I feel like I just finished. I just wrapped up shooting the show, and I spent time away from him and everyone else. I was there for like two weeks, and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone,” Larsa said.

She continued, “And I think when you’re alone, you kind of really miss the person or you realize maybe you aren’t my guy, and that made me realize, I don’t think he’s my guy.”

The Bravo star added, “I just think we are on a different journey and I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing, and what he’s doing. I want him to be happy, he’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”

A couple of months after the split, Marcus was caught seemingly snorting white powder while on vacation.