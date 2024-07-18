Larry King’s widow Shawn King has reached a settlement with the business management firm that represented the couple for years after she accused them of conspiring with Larry during his lifetime, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the firm Blouin & Company — along with company executives — informed the court that they have settled “their respective claims against one another and expect to file mutual dismissal with prejudice.” The deal was hashed out during a mediation on May 21.

Shawn, 64, filed her bombshell lawsuit in October 2022.

She sued the business management firm, several of Larry’s close associates and her sister, Shannon Engemann. Larry and Shawn wed in 1997. They were close to divorce several times.

The entertainer last filed in 2019, but the case was never finalized. The duo was still legally married when he passed in 2021. Following his death, Shawn challenged the will that his son Larry King Jr. presented.

The parties reached a confidential settlement.

A couple of years later Shawn filed her lawsuit against the business management firm. In her lawsuit, Shawn claimed the business manager worked with Larry to transfer millions to third parties behind her back. She said the money used was community property.

She claimed the defendants helped Larry create secret bank accounts which he used to transfer money around without her knowledge.

Her sister Shannon had previously been accused of having an affair with Larry. Larry and Shannon denied the accusations.

“The Blouin Defendants led a fraudulent and malicious conspiracy to steal money from their own client, Mrs. King, and deprive Mrs. King from her rights and interests in the estate of her late husband,” the lawsuit read.

She accused Blouin of breaching their duties to her when it helped Larry’s son in the estate battle. The business managers denied all allegations of wrongdoing and filed a countersuit over alleged unpaid fees.

Shawn also complained that Larry’s longtime TV producer Greg Christensen received money from Larry without her knowledge.

She said he was paid $40,000. Greg admitted he received the money but said it was sent to him to help Larry escape Shawn.

He claimed that after Larry had a stroke in 2019, Shawn, “mistreated and abused Larry King in a number of ways which I personally witnessed when I visited Larry King. Shawn King prohibited Larry King from living or sleeping in the main home and forced him to live and sleep only in the backhouse which was located behind their home which Larry King had purchased.”

“Shawn King also deprived Larry King of his wallet and sometimes his phone for extended periods of time, keeping him trapped in the back house,” he said.

Shawn denied the claims.

“After Larry suffered his stroke in approximately 2019, I was actively involved in caring for Larry, including attending Larry’s many doctors’ appointments, helping to coordinate health care and professional caregivers for Larry, and spending many days (and often sleeping overnight) with Larry during his hospital stays,” she told the court.

She added, “When Larry was released from the hospital after his stroke, I spoke with Larry’s doctors who recommended that it was better for Larry to spend time in our separate guest house in order to allow Larry to rest and to provide caregivers better access to Larry, who was using a wheelchair.”

“As Larry’s health declined, it is my opinion that Greg Christensen and others working with the Blouin Defendants improperly influenced Larry to take actions that were not in the best interests of Larry or his family, including filing for a divorce that Larry never wanted to file,” Shawn wrote.

The judge ended up dismissing all claims against Greg.

Now, with the settlement with Blouin, the majority of the lawsuit will be resolved.

