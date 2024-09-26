Former ‘Nsync member Lance Bass has come forward with his experiences with Sean “Diddy” Combs, revealing that he was never a fan of the “I’ll Be Missing You” artist amid his recent arrest.

“I never had time to go to a Diddy party,” Lance, 45, said during his appearance on the Wednesday, September 25, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen as he reacted to the news of Diddy’s arrest on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. “I forgot he had opened up on our last tour until all this came about. It’s kind of horrible.”

After noting that he “never kind of liked” Diddy, 54, Lance continued, “The very last show [on the tour], in Orlando, I overheard him talking to Justin [Timberlake] and being like, ‘You need to drop these f–kers. You need to go solo. You need to drop [them].’”

“I was like, ‘I don’t like you anymore, Diddy.’ At my own show? What the hell!” Lance recalled of overhearing the conversation.

Lance shared the story just more than one week after Diddy was arrested on September 16. The arrest took place six months after his two mansions in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in March. He has been charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Marc Agnifilo, Diddy’s lawyer, said in a statement. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

Several bombshells about Diddy’s alleged illegal activities have come to light, and prosecutors have accused him of being the kingpin of a shocking “criminal enterprise” in a 14-page indictment that was issued by the Southern District of New York and was unsealed on September 17. The prosecutors claimed that he abused, threatened and coerced women for years “to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

The prosecutors went on to claim that Diddy used his star status to lure women into his life under the pretense of romantic relationships. He then allegedly “used force, threats of force and coercion” to get them to “engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers” at “elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during and often electronically recorded.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

If Diddy is convicted, he faces anywhere between 15 years to life in prison. The court has denied his two requests to be released on bail, which has left the New York native behind bars in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial. “Diddy is worried he could lose his fortune, his homes, his whole life,” an insider exclusively told In Touch after his arrest. “And after all these accusations, he fears he may not even live to see his trial.”