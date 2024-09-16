Former NSYNC member Lance Bass is embracing change in both his personal life and career. Recently, the star shared his journey with his diabetes diagnosis and announced an exciting new partnership with Kelley Blue Book, giving his fans the tools they need to make transitions easier.

Lance, 45, has been outspoken about his misdiagnosis of Type 2 diabetes, only to later discover that he has Type 1.5 diabetes. His version of the disease is a rare form that requires different treatment.

“Treating it as Type 2 was tricky because nothing was working,” Lance exclusively told In Touch. “But now knowing that I’m 1.5 and the way you treat it is completely different, I’m starting to understand it more. But it’s a full-time job. You have to remember to get your insulin, check your needles – it’s a lot to adjust to when you’ve gone four decades not having to worry about it.”

Despite the challenges, Lance is focused on the silver lining. “It’s made me a lot healthier,” he said. “I exercise better, eat better and just take care of myself in ways I should have been doing all along.”

One of the key changes in his daily routine has been drinking more water, something he now prioritizes over other beverages like coffee. “You’ve got to drink way more water than you think you should be drinking. That was my downfall—I thought I was drinking enough, but I wasn’t,” the “Bye Bye Bye” singer shared. “Now I have my big water bottles and drink several a day, and honestly, it gives me more energy than coffee. It’s a small change, but it’s made a big difference.”

Beyond his health update, Lance has teamed up with Kelley Blue Book for a new campaign aimed at helping people let go of the past – starting with their cars. In an Instagram Q&A on Monday, September 16, Lance will share tips on moving on, including his own experiences with change. Kelley Blue Book’s Instant Cash Offer makes selling or trading in your car an easy process, just like his own life transitions.

“I’ve always loved Kelley Blue Book. I’ve been using it since it was a physical book! Life changes can be tough—whether it’s a new job, a breakup or selling your first car,” he said. “I remember having to let go of my first car, a Buick Century I named Kitty. I got so attached to it because of all the memories. But Kelley Blue Book’s Instant Cash Offer makes it easy to make that clean break.”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for for Huddy Love Bites EP and Birthday Party

The partnership gives Lance an opportunity to share personal insights while promoting a resource that simplifies big life decisions. “I wish I had Kelley Blue Book’s Instant Cash Offer back when I was a teenager,” he admitted. “They make it so easy.”

Through his journey with diabetes and his new venture with Kelley Blue Book, Lance is showing how important it is to embrace change and take control of your life – even when it feels challenging.