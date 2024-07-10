It was her sister’s big day. But as she fulfilled her maid of honor duties at her sibling Natali Germanotta’s wedding in Maine in June, all eyes were on Lady Gaga and her beau, Michael Polansky — as well as the giant rock on her left ring finger, which first sparked engagement rumors back in April. Her appearance also had some fans speculating she was expecting, and while Gaga posted a video to TikTok denying she was pregnant, an insider points out, “she hasn’t addressed the rumors that she’s getting married next.”

That could be soon. “But her friends are hoping she doesn’t take the next step because they don’t really like Michael,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, adding that they fear Gaga has been trapped in a four-year bad romance with the tech entrepreneur and philanthropist. “They believe that he’s a total control freak and it’s taken a toll on her emotional well-being. He’s not good for her.”

The man she’s described as “her best friend” has become a huge part of her life. “When Gaga is in love, her whole life revolves around her guy,” says the source, adding that Michael, 46, “has charmed her management team and seems to like being in control of her life and career. She doesn’t make a business move without consulting him. He wants to accompany her everywhere she goes. She’s at the point where she doesn’t want to do anything unless he’s there to hold her hand.”

Surprisingly, the Mother Monster’s submissive behavior is not entirely out of character. “He’s totally in charge,” she said in 2014, of handing over the reins to then-boyfriend Taylor Kinney after being a boss all day at work. Plus, she added, “it’s not good for relationships to tell men what to do.”

But Taylor was different, insists the source. “He was a much bigger softie, and he certainly didn’t insert himself into matters involving her career,” the source says of the Chicago Fire star, who Gaga, 38, admitted in 2020 she “still loves.” (It was a few months after going public with Michael.) “She honestly still seems hung up on Taylor — he had a Prince Charming vibe,” adds the source. “She hasn’t been the same since, and I’ve never known her to be as fragile as she is with Michael.”

The singer has long been open about her struggles with mental health. “And Michael’s hovering doesn’t help. She rarely has a moment alone,” says the source. “Her friends hope she comes to her senses soon. No one thinks she’s going to spend the rest of her life with this guy.”