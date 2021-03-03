Kylie Jenner is receiving major backlash from fans after posting an unrecognizable selfie on Instagram. “I thought she got hacked. LMAO. [She looks] like a whole different person,” one user commented on the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Tuesday, March 2, Boomerang.

In the looped clip, Kylie, 23, wore a full face of makeup with heavy emphasis on her eyeliner. “Oh, no, she’s Arab again,” a second person wrote. “Looking Arab with the makeup, [not going to lie],” added another. “This woman changes race like she changes her underwear,” a fourth user chimed in, while a fifth echoed, “You completely changed skin color.”

This is hardly the first time someone with Kylie’s status has been accused of using their hair and makeup to appear racially ambiguous. In fact, her sister Kim Kardashian has been called out for blackfishing and cultural appropriation on a number of occasions — most notably when the Skims founder dressed up as late artist Aaliyah for Halloween in 2017.

“I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone, but I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I admire,” Kim, 40, tweeted at the time in response in response to the criticism. “We don’t see color in my home. It’s all love and respect.”

Ultimately, the E! personality’s apology further upset fans. “Why aren’t people talking about how Kim Kardashian said ‘we don’t see color in my household’ in her apology?!? Did that go unnoticed??” one person tweeted. “Kim Kardashian owed NO apology for the costume. But sis, this statement? You should see color. Your hubby and kids are black — and it’s OK,” added another referring to her children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, as well as her now-estranged husband, Kanye West.

More recently, in February 2021, Khloé Kardashian was accused of blackfishing after tweeting a series of facepalm emojis with medium skin tone. “This whole family is so tone deaf, it’s insane,” one of the Good American founder’s followers replied. “Ma’am, I don’t know how to tell you this, but umm … you’re white,” added another.

Neither Khloé nor Kylie have yet to address the backlash.