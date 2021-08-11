Kylie Jenner’s 24th Birthday Party Was One for the Books! Photos of Her Decor, Outfit and More

Another year, another over-the-top birthday celebration in honor of Kylie Jenner! This time, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rang in the occasion with a brunch-themed soiree joined by friends and family on Tuesday, August 10. Later that evening, Kylie’s loved ones returned to her home for an intimate dinner party featuring cocktails and candlelight.

Between the location, decor and of course, Kylie’s outfit, it’s safe to say the cosmetic mogul’s party came with a seriously hefty price tag. However, when you’re nearly a billionaire, money is no object!

“It’s beyond belief how fabulous Kylie’s world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” a source previously told Life & Style, before revealing the E! personality’s favorite way to spend the fruits of her labor. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns. There are well over a thousand pairs. She spends at least $300,000 on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

In addition to Kylie’s passion for fashion, the mother of one, who shares daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott, also has a good head for real estate. According to the insider, she’s spent over $40 million on property in the last two years and has no intention of slowing down!

“Kylie wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within California and in other states and countries,” the source added. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

A private island sounds like the perfect escape for Kylie, Travis, 30, and Stormi, 3. After all, the family of three loves spending quality time together, especially after the Kylie Skin founder and “Goosebumps” rapper rekindled their romance in May.

Kylie and Travis are “giving their relationship another shot,” a source told In Touch at the time. “They’re enjoying hanging out and having fun. It’s very chill.”

The A-list lovebirds got together in April 2017. Come February 2018, Kylie and Travis welcomed Stormi. Although Kylie announced their split in October 2019, it looks like they’re happier than ever these days.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kylie Jenner’s 24th birthday celebration.