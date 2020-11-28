The fam’s all here! Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott were spotted returning to Los Angeles on Friday, November 27, after spending the Thanksgiving holiday in Palm Springs with their daughter, Stormi Webster, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Kylie, 23, and Travis, 29, could be seen disembarking from their private plane at Van Nuys airport. The makeup mogul held her 2-year-old against her hip as she exited the aircraft, while the Astroworld artist followed up behind them.

The A-list former flames started dating in April 2017 after meeting at Coachella on the heels of Kylie’s split from ex-boyfriend Tyga. Ten months later, they welcomed their little girl in February 2018. The pair called it quits in October 2019. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Kylie tweeted at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

The proud parents reconciled in February, but have yet to confirm their relationship status. The same month, an insider exclusively told Life & Style the Kylie Skin founder and the “Highest in the Room” soloist were taking things slow to benefit their child.

“They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi,” the source explained at the time. “They don’t want to get back together and then break up. So instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

While enjoying the holiday as a family at Kris Jenner‘s lavish Palm Springs property, Kylie teamed up with older sister Kendall Jenner for a hilarious TikTok in which they poked fun at their dating habits. In the clip, they used a popular TikTok format in which two different phrases are shown at the top of the screen and the video’s participants walk or stand under whichever side applies to them.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

For their version of the ~challenge~, “hoopers” appeared on the left side of the screen and “rappers” on the right — and the ladies walked under their respective sides with their hands covering their eyes as if to keep their faces out of paparazzi photos.

Clearly, the holiday was filled with family and fun for Kylie, Travis and Stormi.