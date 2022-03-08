Out and about! Kylie Jenner was spotted one month after giving birth to her son, Wolf.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her daughter, Stormi Webster, stepped out to run errands in Los Angeles on Monday, March 7. Kylie, 24, looked comfortable in a beige sweater, black leggings and white sneakers. The soon-to-be Hulu personality paired the dressed-down look with a Birkin, Skims face mask and iced beverage in hand, in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie’s outing comes five weeks after she and off-again, on-again boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their child together, a son named Wolf Webster, on February 2. Although the newborn was not present for the trip, Stormi, 4, is a “natural” big sister, a source previously told Life & Style.

“She’s absolutely obsessed and is incredibly protective over him,” the insider added, noting that Stormi is a “loving and caring” preschooler. “You should’ve seen the look of excitement on Stormi’s face when she first laid eyes on him.”

Kylie and Travis, 30, have yet to share photos of Wolf’s face. However, they do exist! “Travis took a ton of adorable photographs of Stormi showering her brother with kisses and holding him for the first time, which he’s getting framed and will hang in the nursery,” the source dished.

As for Kylie, she’s embracing being a mother of two — and isn’t concerned about much else! “She wants to get her body back in shape but is in no rush. She’ll hit the gym when she feels ready,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style. “She lost the baby weight pretty easily with Stormi and isn’t freaking out about it.”

After giving birth to Stormi in February 2018, Kylie opened up about how pregnancy changed her body. “I planned my first workout on Monday. I’m not even doing it to get in shape, even though Stormi, I feel like people think that I bounced back super-fast, which I guess I did, and that everything’s so perfect and people will get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes,” the makeup mogul explained in a July YouTube video that year.

“Especially at such a young age, to see your body go through such a change — and it is physically, mentally, emotionally a challenge. It’s also a beautiful thing — and it was such a great pregnancy and birth and I’m so happy and I would’ve done the same thing over again,” Kylie assured.