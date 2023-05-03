It takes a village to get Kylie Jenner prepped for big events, and that can lead to a lot of disarray. The cosmetics mogul shared a photo of her very messy New York City hotel room as she was getting ready for the Jean Paul Gaultier Flowers collection launch on Tuesday, May 2.

While Kylie, 25, posed front and center wearing a sheer floral gown with a nude corset and bra underneath, behind her was a sofa with the seat cushions pulled up and pillows strewn about. A makeup artist draped a white towel over the arm of the sofa and appeared to be picking out items to use for Kylie’s glam look.

The Kylie Skin founder is the face of the new JPG Flowers campaign, and shared other photos in the carousel showing her heading out for the evening, bringing daughter Stormi Webster, 5, along to watch mommy in action working. The hotel room mess was definitely worth it because Kylie looked so flawless.

While Kylie has been known to keep her homes in the Los Angeles area clean, she’s had some moments where things go awry with messiness. She gave fans a rare look into the messy state of her Holmby Hills mansion in December 2022 by sharing a photo of blue paint splattered on the wall near the bathroom vanity, while a purple puddle of watercolor paint nearly dipped on the tiled floor.

A nude baby doll appeared to be bathing in a sink filled with dark, paint-dyed water. Kylie let fans know that Stormi was responsible for the mess in the Instagram Story, writing, “Beautiful surprise my daughter left for me this morning.”

While the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known to be neat freaks, their children often lead to messes around their multi-million-dollar mansions. In a December 2022 TikTok video, Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West showed off how she’d apparently drawn all over the walls of her pink bedroom with a dark marker.

However, Kourtney Kardashian has proven to be an exception. She’s called her closet the “messiest room of the house” and proven it through numerous closet selfies that show her clothes unevenly folded with other items laying on the floor. The Poosh founder has also shared videos of kitchen disasters where her new recipe attempts have left behind quite a mess.