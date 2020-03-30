No second chances. Kylie Jenner said she has no patience for cheaters during a round of “Who’s Most Likely To” with her close pals Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer. The ladies all agreed partners with a wandering eye are a hard no in the video shared to her YouTube channel.

“Who’s most likely to forgive a cheating partner?” Victoria asked the group before the 22-year-old billionaire chimed in. “None of us! F–k that, next question,” she responded.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

While the ladies looked like they had fun during the Q&A, Kylie’s reply may have hinted at the root of her relationship troubles with her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

The businesswoman and the rapper, 27, decided to “take a break” in October 2019 after almost two years of dating. “As far as I know, they’re just taking a break, it’s not a full-on split,” an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time.

“Kylie has trust issues but they love each other and are working through them,” another source told In Touch in March. While their relationship may be confusing to some, their arrangement “really isn’t that complicated,” a third source said. “They love each other, and they love Stormi. It works for them, and, at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.”

In a hilarious turn of events, nephew Mason Disick confirmed to fans Kylie and Travis are “not back together” during an Instagram Live on March 24. “If Kylie and Travis’ relationship status was supposed to be secret, someone forgot to inform Mason,” another insider exclusively told In Touch about Kourtney Kardashian’s son. “Everyone [had] a good laugh about it.”

Since then, the 10-year-old’s parents have deleted his Instagram account and gave him a “refresher course” on what is “OK to discuss on social media and what [is] off-limits.”

The source also noted just because the former couple may not be an item, “doesn’t mean you won’t be seeing Kylie and Travis together.” The source continued, “Stormi loves her daddy and Kylie would never deny him that.”

Take note, Travis! Cheating is off-limits in Kylie’s book.