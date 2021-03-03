LOL! Kylie Jenner Reveals She ‘Peed’ Her ‘Pants’ While Filming Drunk Video With Kendall

Sister shenanigans! Kylie Jenner revealed she wet herself while filming a drunk YouTube video with her sister Kendall Jenner on Tuesday, March 2.

“I peed my pants, I peed my pants!” the 23-year-old laughed hysterically while rocking an extremely exaggerated makeup look complete with blue lipstick. The makeup mogul also shared a video of an equally as made-up Kendall, 25, dabbing her tongue with a paper towel. “It’s burning my tongue,” she laughed, nearly on the verge of tears. “What’s in this s—t?”

Additionally, the mother of one — Kylie shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott — posted a snapshot of a tray full of bottles of her sister’s new tequila brand 818. She also shared a before video of Kendall prior to doing her makeup. “Filming another YouTube hehe,” Kylie captioned the photo, including the hashtag “#drunkgetreadywithme.”

Being the two youngest siblings in the Kardashian-Jenner family, it’s no surprise the supermodel and the Kylie Skin founder are incredibly close. However, they aren’t entirely alike. In fact, Kylie revealed the dynamic duo are “polar opposites” during a February 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“But it works out,” she added. “We don’t ever cross. She does her thing and I do mine, then we come together and have a great time.”

Kendall agreed, noting some of their individual tastes. “She likes black … I like white. My room was white and silver and gold, and hers was black, really dark,” the Vogue cover model said. “Kylie had a zebra pattern, and I had leopard. We responded to each other, so we would have our own thing.”

Despite their differences, the Jenner ladies do have a lot in common. “But we have similarities, too — we’re definitely sisters,” Kendall added.

The entire famous family — including matriarch Kris Jenner and older sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian — has a deep and personal bond. Kylie told the outlet, “I feel like I can relate to every single one of my family members in a different way.”

